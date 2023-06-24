The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds of Druze protest against gov't on turbine construction in Golan Heights

Druze community spiritual leader, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, presented a list of demands of the Druze community to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 02:51

Updated: JUNE 24, 2023 03:05
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

Hundreds of Druze protested against the Israeli government on Friday evening against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's plans for resuming the construction of turbines in the Golan Heights, Hebrew media reported.

The protests were in the Arab village of Kafr Yasif in northern Israel near Acre.

Ben-Gvir's plans for resuming infrastructure work for the construction of the turbines are in the agricultural plantations near the settlements in the Golan Heights area. 

Demonstrators chanted: "We have redeemed the Golan Heights with blood and fire" during the protest.

"We have redeemed the Golan Heights with blood and fire!"

Protesters

The spiritual leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, spoke to about 2,000 members of the community in the village, saying that "the resistance against the construction of the turbines in the Golan Heights is justified," Ynet quoted him as saying.

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

What were the spiritual leader's demands?

Tarif presented a list of demands of the Druze community to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that "if they are not met, there will be a clear and decisive response in a way that the state has not seen since its establishment."

The demands, the Ynet report states, include the complete stop of the turbine constructions and approving the expansion of the Druze settlements.

Tarif also stated that the Druze "don't receive instructions from Ben-Gvir. Any attempt to undermine the Druze connection to the place will receive an immediate response from the community."

Police forces arrived to secure the construction of wind turbines in the northern Golan on Tuesday, N12 reported, and their arrival ignited clashes that lasted for hours between police and the Druze residents, who claimed that the turbines were being built on agricultural land. The clashes included live shooting, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails - all of which led to a joint meeting between Netanyahu and Tarif.



Tags Golan Heights protests Druze Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by