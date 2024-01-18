Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, President and owner of Israeli company Watergen Ltd., was chosen by the business magazine CIO Today as one of the top five innovative business leaders to watch in 2024.

Watergen’s patented technology creates mineralized quality drinking water from the air, and its solutions are an effective and economical way to solve the pressing issue of water scarcity in any location and at any time. The company is drastically reducing plastic waste and pollution, eliminating carbon-intensive water supply.

The company’s solutions are “plug-and-drink,” creating a drinking water source at the point of consumption and can produce thousands of liters of top-quality pure drinking water per day, using a standard connection to electricity or other renewable energy sources. Today, Watergen’s devices are deployed in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Dr. Mirilashvili also heads Vertical Field, a farming startup that allows the growth of produce indoors or outdoors in an urban space. The geoponic (soil) platform is capable of growing over 200 types of crops that can be easily planted and harvested and reach maturity in 21 days.

In addition to his business activities, Dr. Mirilashvili is the President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC), also serving as the Vice President of the World Jewish Congress.

Written in cooperation with the EAJC.