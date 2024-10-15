Mekorot receives certification for operational resilience

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, has recently been awarded the “Business Continuity Standard Compliance Certification” by the Israel Standards Institute. This unique standard focuses on managing organizations' operational resilience, ensuring they are prepared and able to continue functioning effectively during emergencies or crises. The certification is based on key principles such as risk identification, emergency planning, management involvement, and business continuity.

One of the main reasons for granting this certification was Mekorot’s continued water supply during Operation "Swords of Iron," despite significant challenges. These included operating in combat zones, mobilizing staff, dealing with employee injuries, and responding to situations where workers had been evacuated from their homes.

"Mekorot not only meets the requirements of the standard, but it sets the benchmark from which the Israeli water sector will derive the next generation of services and infrastructure," said Amit Lang, CEO of Mekorot.

Dr. Gilad Golub, CEO of the Israel Standards Institute, praised Mekorot’s achievement, stating, "The awarding of the platinum certification to Mekorot is a recognition of an impressive accomplishment in meeting the highest level of quality management systems."

The certification is a testament to Mekorot’s critical role in Israel’s national infrastructure, ensuring that vital services remain operational and the water supply continues uninterrupted even during times of crisis.