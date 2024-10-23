Head in the clouds: Gadfin is changing the game

In the face of current security and economic challenges, Israel's 2024 Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation Conference, hosted by Maariv, Walla, and The Jerusalem Post, offered a rare glimpse into the elusive "day after" that everyone is striving for.

The conference, held in Tel Aviv, brought together government and business leaders to discuss the nation's critical challenges and ways to rebuild the economy following the Iron Swords War. Key political and economic figures, along with leading experts in infrastructure, discussed strategies and solutions to ensure Israel's economic resilience in the near and distant future, focusing on energy and transportation infrastructure as an integral part of the country's recovery. The Spirit One Gadfin Drone (Credit: Gadfin)

One of the standout companies at the event was Gadfin, an innovative Israeli company specializing in long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones). The mastermind behind this emerging revolution is Eyal Regev, CEO and founder of Gadfin. "I worked in IAI for about 15 years," says Regev.

"I won the CEO Award there, and in 2006, when I came up with a completely crazy idea of entering the world of drone deliveries, they listened." Regev pushed forward, developing unmanned vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (E-VTOL). "At the time, people thought I was crazy," Regev recalls, "but I knew that’s where aviation was headed."

Realizing his vision couldn’t be realized within the confines of the aviation industry, Regev decided to establish Gadfin. "Our company focuses on developing unique aircraft with capabilities that didn’t exist before," he explained. "Our direction is B2B, working with logistics centers, particularly in the medical field, providing new and highly efficient solutions for transporting goods and equipment." We’ve entered the gap between large-scale deliveries and the smallest ones:

With an unprecedented flight range of up to 250 km, Gadfin’s smaller VTOLs can carry up to 8 kg, while the larger ones can transport 150 kg, making them, in Regev’s words, "real workhorses." "Piston engines can achieve higher capacities, but they generate a lot of noise and pollution," notes Regev. "Our solution is quiet, low-cost operationally, and non-polluting. These are exactly the features that the civilian world is looking for today."

Gadfin has developed a hydrogen-based energy system, considered one of today's cleanest solutions. The company’s innovative technology converts hydrogen and oxygen into electricity, with the only emission from the drones being pure water.

"We’ve cracked the exact method for working with this type of aircraft, including the entire logistical tail," Regev says proudly, explaining that the technology offers a sustainable and accessible solution, even in remote areas.

When asked which niche they aimed to fill, Regev explained that their drones focus on medium-sized deliveries called "mid-size." "We've entered the gap between large-scale deliveries and the smallest ones, what we call mid-size," he says, noting that the company's large drones replace light trucks. "Those trucks run on diesel—the most polluting fuel there is."

Gadfin's concept not only promises a significant reduction in air pollution but also alleviates road congestion. Using hydrogen-based VTOLs for local deliveries offers an economically efficient solution while helping reduce emissions, a feature that will likely attract more companies looking to go greener.

Even before the war, Gadfin partnered with Sarel, Israel’s most prominent medical logistics company, to provide rapid transport solutions to hospitals under a five-year delivery contract. Overnight, Gadfin became a lifeline for hospitals in emergencies.

"In these days, following the war, we are setting up a system that connects Sarel with all the major hospitals in Israel within an hour," Regev points out. "The Ministry of Health even asked us to expand our lines to the far north, and our aircraft can perform these tasks even in harsh weather conditions."

He adds, "in the airspace, the chances of one of our drones being hit during a missile attack are minimal, and they can provide a solution in case of road blockages."

With the success of their technology and the expansion of operations, Gadfin continues to aim higher, developing robotic stations to improve aerial logistics management further. These stations will replace ground maintenance crews, allowing aircraft to operate at peak efficiency.

"We are now in the process of setting up robotic stations that will replace ground maintenance teams. A station like this allows me to create an efficient supply network of goods anywhere," explains Regev, highlighting the enormous potential of automated networks to reduce dependence on traditional infrastructure. The robotic stations will enable the company’s aircraft to refuel and undergo maintenance automatically at virtually any point.

One of the company’s most notable projects is underway in Croatia, where Gadfin is making history by establishing a groundbreaking delivery network connecting the country’s 50 islands. "We’re talking about 140 aircraft making up to 300 deliveries a day at peak," Regev describes. "This project covers about 30% of supply to Croatia’s islands, and it’s the world’s first and largest commercial venture in drone logistics."

Regev’s journey, which currently spans from Croatia to Texas, where the company held a highly impressive simulation for retail giant Walmart, has not been without challenges, the biggest of which is the inherent human fear of the unknown.

"This is new, unfamiliar technology, but once you see it in action, you understand its potential," says Regev. He emphasizes the expertise of the company’s team, which consists of leading professionals in aerodynamics, flight control, and electronics.

"The company holds the AS9100D certification, which meets very high standards of development and quality. We’re not just a company playing around with drones," he added humorously. Eyal Regev and Gadfin’s vision represents a technological breakthrough and a redefinition of the future of air logistics and green energy-based transportation solutions.

Whether delivering critical supplies to hospitals during wartime or supplying goods to remote islands in Croatia, Gadfin presents a unique and strategic vision that merges cutting-edge technology with complex logistical realities. The company’s advanced solutions could soon become mainstream, transforming how deliveries are managed globally.

Thanks to continuous investment in technology and innovation, alongside a deep understanding of the true needs of their target markets, Gadfin is establishing itself as a critical player in the global market. Regev concludes with optimism about the future: "We are opening up new possibilities that didn’t exist before, bringing air transport solutions fit for the modern age. This is a change that will impact the logistics world as we know it."

This article was written in cooperation with Gadfin.