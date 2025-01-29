Seven proposals submitted for Shafdan effluents treatment facility pre-qualification

The Inter-Ministerial Tender Committee for Supplemental Treatment of Shafdan Effluents in the Accountant-general's Department announced Tuesday that seven groups have submitted proposals in the international tender for the design, financing, construction, and operation of a supplemental treatment facility for Shafdan effluents.

The groups that submitted proposals in the pre-qualification stage are:

Shikun & Binui Ltd. and Rimon Consulting and Management Services Ltd. TGW Holdings Ltd. and Adar Sanhedria Ltd. Belojan Ltd. and Shapir Civil and Marine Engineering Ltd. Electra Ltd. Minrav Ltd. and Pelegim Water Engineering Ltd. IDE Water Assets Ltd. Baran Group Ltd.

The facility, which will be unique and the first of its kind in Israel and worldwide, will provide supplemental treatment to Shafdan effluents, bringing them to a high-quality level through a series of chemical and biological treatments. This will enable the supply of additional water for agricultural irrigation in the Negev, in light of the current capacity limitations of wastewater purification through the infiltration reservoirs used today for treating Shafdan effluents.

The facility, to be established in collaboration with the private sector using the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, will expand the overall treatment capacity of wastewater volumes. It is expected to treat approximately 50 million cubic meters of effluents per year initially, with plans to grow in several stages over the years, reaching an estimated volume of about 170 million cubic meters of effluents per year by the end of the agreement period, which will last 24 years and 11 months from the date of concession award.

The pre-qualification was published in August 2024 by the Joint Tender Committee for Supplemental Treatment of Shafdan Effluents in the Accountant General's Department, comprising representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Energy Ministry, Mekorot Water Company, the Water Authority, and Inbal Insurance Company.

Accountant General, Mr. Yahli Rotenber, commented: "With a long-term perspective and the need to provide a complementary solution for the treatment of Shafdan effluents, the state has issued a PPP tender for the establishment and operation of a primary and unique treatment facility of its kind in the world. The submission of seven proposals during this period reflects confidence in the Israeli economy and will lead to continued investment and development in the infrastructure sector, contributing to the overall growth of the Israeli economy. This step will also help remove significant housing barriers resulting from delays in the establishment and expansion of sewage infrastructures, potentially reducing housing prices in the long term."

Director-general of the Energy Ministry, Mr. Yossi Dayan, said: "The ministry is working to expand the use of reclaimed water in Israel's agricultural sector as an alternative to the use of fresh water. The expansion of the facility in the Shafdan area will allow for the intake of larger quantities of wastewater, and their purification will enable the state to produce high-quality reclaimed water for agricultural use. Without agricultural use of the treated wastewater, the State of Israel would be required to find more expensive solutions to the environmental issue of effluent disposal and to use costly fresh water as an alternative to reclaimed water. This is a strategic move in infrastructure planning that can yield multiple benefits for Israel's economy and society."

Director of the Water Authority, Mr. Yehezkel Lifshitz: "The establishment of the new facility for supplemental treatment of Shafdan effluents is a strategic step for the future of Israel's water sector. The facility will allow us to expand the supply of reclaimed water for agriculture in the Negev, while preserving the environment and adhering to the strictest global standards. This is an integral part of our vision to ensure the sustainability of Israel's water sector and to strengthen the country's food and agricultural security."

CEO of Mekorot Water Company Ltd., Mr. Amit Lang: "Mekorot initiated the advanced technological solution of the facility, demonstrated its implementation through a successful pilot, and will take over the management of the concession and overall operation of the Shafdan system, which also includes the infiltration basins and the innovative facility it initiated. Advanced management and development of water reclamation infrastructures are critical components in the development of agricultural and industrial needs, a move that will contribute to securing Israel's water future." Advertisement

This article was written in cooperation with Mekorot.