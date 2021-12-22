The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel’s GenCell partners with Swiss company to market hydrogen energy

GenCell is known for providing a clean and reliable long-lasting power backup for emergencies, and at an affordable price.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 13:18

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2021 13:22
One of GenCell's energy solutions. (photo credit: Courtesy of GenCell)
One of GenCell's energy solutions.
(photo credit: Courtesy of GenCell)
Israeli company, GenCell, announced on Wednesday that it was entering into an agreement with ABB of Switzerland to market hydrogen-based energy solutions.
ABB specializes in the development and manufacturing of uninterruptible power supplies and associated equipment. The parties created a solution incorporating the GenCell’s fuel cell technology together with ABB power supplies. 
For the last 12 months, the solution has been deployed at a hospital in Israel to back up critical medical facilities, where it received approval from the Israel Electric Authority and the Ministry of Health. 
The solution is intended to offer reliable and emission-free long-lasting power supply during short and long grid outages to supplement and replace traditional diesel generators. The companies will now try to market the technology to railway, hospitals, commercial buildings, data centers, and telecom.
Based on Petah Tikvah, GenCell is known for providing a clean and reliable long-lasting power backup for emergencies, and at an affordable price. The clean power is derived from its unique hydrogen fuel cell solutions, which convert chemical energy into electricity, generating heat as a by-product. So long as there is chemical energy stored inside and there is a supply of oxygen and hydrogen, the cells can generate electricity continuously.
Since its establishment in 2011, GenCell has created a worldwide distribution network, and has provided emergency backup power systems to telecom towers, manufacturing plants, mission-critical security applications, hospitals and automated industries in 18 different countries.
In 2020, GenCell officially joined the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, completing an initial public offering (IPO) with NIS 205 million raised and NIS 800 million in post money validation.


Tags technology israeli medical technology energy
