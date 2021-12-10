The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy

Israel and US invest $5.48m. in six cooperative clean energy projects

The funding will be allocated through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 09:38
Heliostat mirrors reflect the sky in a field at the construction site of a 240 meter (787 feet) solar-power tower in Israel's southern Negev Desert, February 8, 2016. The world's tallest solar-power tower is being built off a highway in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, its backers hoping the tec (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Heliostat mirrors reflect the sky in a field at the construction site of a 240 meter (787 feet) solar-power tower in Israel's southern Negev Desert, February 8, 2016. The world's tallest solar-power tower is being built off a highway in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, its backers hoping the tec
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Following the international climate conference, COP26, the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Israel’s Energy Ministry along with the Israel Innovation Authority announced the six clean energy projects selected to receive $5.48 million in government funding through the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program.
The international goal of reversing the impact of climate change has recently accelerated the environmentally-conscious efforts of the Energy Ministry. In an interview earlier this week, Gideon Friedmann, acting chief scientist at the Energy Ministry, told The Jerusalem Post that they are “pushing forward renewable energy” as quickly as possible in the face of the current climate crisis. “Our new target for renewable energy is 30% by 2030 and 20% by 2025.”
A big contributor toward that mission is BIRD Energy, which launched in 2009 through the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007, and has funded sixty cooperative Israel-US clean energy projects for a total government investment of approximately $47.5 million and approximately $62 million in funds matched by the private sector.
“Through the long-standing and successful BIRD Energy program with our Israeli partners, we are supporting the innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency needed to tackle the global climate emergency,” said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The projects announced today will help us overcome barriers to scaling up carbon-free technology and supercharge the rapidly growing international clean energy economy.”
“The companies that were awarded this year exemplify superior research and development capabilities in the area of clean energy technologies and their success will not only contribute to the fruitful cooperation between the United States and Israel but the entire planet,” said Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.
“The BIRD Energy program brings together US and Israel companies for the joint development of innovative solutions and the accelerated adoption of cleaner energy sources, which is a global imperative,” said Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, executive director of the BIRD Foundation.
Over the last seven years, four BIRD Energy projects have reached the commercialization stage, including a self-powered wireless sensor for monitoring energy use in buildings, a new enzyme to produce biodiesel, a utility-scale solar concentrated photovoltaic system that employs a new active cooling module, and a new system to facilitate wind speed and power output forecasting for wind generation.
Wind turbines are seen in Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)Wind turbines are seen in Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)
The approved projects, cumulatively worth $12.7 million, are Synvertec and Rhombus Energy Solutions, which will develop an algorithm allowing 100% of renewable generation; E.V.R. Motors Ltd. and Continuous Solutions L.L.C, which will develop an Integrated Miniaturized Powertrain; Environmental Services Company and 374Water, which will develop systems for energy and resource recovery from hazardous organic waste; AGM Communication & Control and Element 16 Technologies, Inc., which will develop sulfur thermal energy storage for industrial applications; Kinetics and UAV Turbines, Inc., which will develop an ultra-portable turbogenerator system; and An Israeli Company and Imprint Energy, Inc., which will develop safe, sustainable, and high-power Internet of Things smart tags for tracking packages, improving logistics processes, and reducing supply chain waste.


Tags environment business technology energy climate clean
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by