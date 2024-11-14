Silver dips under $30, recovers quickly

Silver prices moved under $30 an ounce in trading Thursday morning. Still, prices recovered after the United States released its producer price index data showing a rise in prices and suggesting slightly higher inflation in October. Silver prices traded under $30 briefly on Thursday morning before rebounding. (Source: TradingView) (credit: PR)

Precious metals have been trending downward following the U.S. election of Donald Trump to return to his previous post as president. Gold traded in the $2,570 range Thursday morning.

Reduction in supply

On Wednesday, the Silver Institute industry association said it expects the global silver deficit to fall by 4% in 2024, with a 2% supply growth offsetting a demand boost of just 1%.

The Silver Institute expects a 5% increase in supply due to a spike in Western silverware scrap.

Strength of the dollar

The U.S. dollar has surged in foreign exchange markets after the election of Trump, who campaigned on a nationalistic economic strategy.

The move surprised JP Morgan analysts, who released a note Wednesday stating, “The swift move lower in gold post-election ran counter to our strategists’ expectations. However, they think the sell-off is a stumble, not a sea change.”

The note continued, “(There isn’t) a break in thesis that a Republican sweep of government will likely continue to fuel further upside for gold in 2025 as the debasement trade rumbles on.”