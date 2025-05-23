Lynette Zang: “Now’s the Time to Hold Physical Gold and Silver Outside the System”

ynette Zang, a respected financial analyst with over four decades of experience in banking, investment strategy, and monetary history, has issued a stark warning amidst easing U.S.-China trade tensions. As Chief Market Analyst at ITM Trading, Zang is widely known for her expertise in protecting wealth through physical precious metals.
In a recent tweet, she cautioned investors not to be distracted by temporary geopolitical shifts:
China and the U.S. are set to lower tariffs for 90 days to ease tensions—but don’t let short-term moves distract you. This is your reminder: now’s the time to hold physical gold and silver outside the system. Stay protected, stay prepared. #China #UnitedStates #Tariffs… pic.twitter.com/OMKe1fOngR- Lynette Zang (@TheLynetteZang) May 17, 2025
Tariff Pause Creates Market Relief - But Concerns Linger
According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, the Biden administration and Chinese officials have agreed to temporarily suspend key import tariffs for a 90-day window, beginning June 1, 2025. The goal: to reduce inflationary pressure and stabilize fragile supply chains.
While markets welcomed the news - with the Dow Jones up 0.9% and Asian equities posting strong gains - analysts caution that structural concerns remain unresolved.
“This is a tactical pause, not a permanent solution,” said Eurasia Group analyst Ian Bremmer on CNBC. “The fundamental tension between the U.S. and China hasn’t changed - it’s simply been deferred.”
Gold and Silver Prices Remain Elevated
Despite the tariff optimism, safe-haven demand remains strong. As of May 21, 2025, spot prices are:
Gold: $3,359.60/oz
Silver: $33.41/oz
Both metals are hovering near multi-year highs, driven by inflation fears, monetary policy shifts, and rising global debt levels.
The Silver Institute reported a 16% surge in industrial silver demand in Q1 2025, largely due to increased production in solar panels and electric vehicles. Meanwhile, central banks have continued gold purchases into Q2, extending a record trend that began in 2022.
Zang's Philosophy: Protection, Not Prediction
Zang has long warned about the vulnerabilities of fiat-based financial systems. Her emphasis is not on short-term trades, but long-term preservation of purchasing power through physical assets held outside traditional banking infrastructure.
In a previous statement, Zang said:
Her latest tweet reinforces that view - urging people to prepare now, before market shifts become irreversible.
“We are at the tail end of a debt-based monetary system. When the confidence cracks, physical assets-not promises-will matter most.”(ITM Trading YouTube, April 2024)
Context: Geopolitics, Inflation, and De-Dollarization
The U.S.-China relationship continues to shape global economic dynamics. While the recent tariff rollback signals short-term cooperation, unresolved issues such as semiconductor policy, Taiwan, and the U.S. dollar’s global role continue to weigh on long-term investor confidence.
Meanwhile, countries like China, Russia, and India are steadily increasing their gold reserves. According to the World Gold Council, central banks purchased more gold in 2024 than any year since 1967 - a trend continuing into 2025.
“When you see central banks buying gold at record pace, it’s not for decoration. It’s a strategic move,” said Jim Rickards, author of Currency Wars, in a recent Substack post.
Final Takeaway
Zang’s message is clear: don’t let diplomacy or short-term relief cloud your judgment. For those concerned about the integrity of the financial system, holding physical gold and silver is not just a strategy - it’s a safeguard.
