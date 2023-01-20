The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Shaked: Israel 'broke an all-time record in apartment planning' in 2022

Israel's former foreign minister explains she's in favor of override clause, against canceling Netanyahu trial

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 17:30

Updated: JANUARY 20, 2023 17:33
Ayelet Shaked, Interior Minister and head of the Jewish Home party speaks during a press conference in Ramat Gan, October 25, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Ayelet Shaked, Interior Minister and head of the Jewish Home party speaks during a press conference in Ramat Gan, October 25, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Former interior minister Ayelet Shaked told Maariv that due to certain circumstances, there was no alternative but to join the government of change led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid

"What kind of delegitimization did they do to us?" she asked. "I don't regret the establishment of the government, but I regret the fact that we broke an election promise without a choice." She added that the public didn't appreciate the reason, but that's how it is in politics.

Shaked stated that the Israeli public doesn't choose according to what the government actually does, but rather tribally or according to gut feeling. There was a very aggressive campaign against the outgoing government that was based entirely on lies, she claimed. Shaked stated that many claimed money was being transferred to terrorism, and now Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actually transferring billions to the Arabs. 

Shaked added that during the election campaign, there was great anger towards her in the right-wing public for which she paid the price. "The person on the street never asks which minister will perform the best," she said. She knew while she was in the former government of change she would pay a heavy political price which she did, and commented that "ministerial success isn't always politically rewarding."

What does Shaked think about the judicial reforms?

Regarding planned reforms in the judicial system, she said that she agrees with some of the moves yet opposes others. Each reform should be judged on its own merits. She's certainly against canceling the Netanyahu trial, though. 

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, last May. Netanyahu is less worried about the rule of law than the court of law where he is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court, last May. Netanyahu is less worried about the rule of law than the court of law where he is on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Shaked stated that as justice minister, she knew how to work with the existing system of appointments in the High Court. Likud can promote its agenda with the existing system. Until now she has seen no need for any changes.

Shaked believes that the increase in housing prices will moderate this year and there may be a drop in prices

"I passed the baton to Aryeh Deri and was informed that this year we broke an all-time record in apartment planning," she said. "Over 155,000 were approved by the planning committees and over 100,000 were sold. We didn't anticipate the price increase until now, which has been crazy. It's a matter of supply and demand. Before we entered, we marketed 50,000 apartments; now it's 100,000 per year. Also, what accelerated prices was the flood of Ukrainian refugees and the negligible interest rate." 

Shaked was surprised. She didn't think that the increase would reach over 20% annually.

Israelis who want to visit the US endure a lengthy process in applying for visas. Regarding this matter, Shaked said that "it remains stuck because Netanyahu and the opposition blocked legislation so that I wouldn't receive credit for the move. Two laws need to be finalized, and a tech infrastructure to transfer information to the US needs to be established." 

Visa exemptions will be possible in 2023.



Tags business ayelet shaked visa real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by