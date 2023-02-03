Tnuport-Yishpro invests NIS 50m. in innovative commercial center

Tnuport-Yishpro has invested NIS 50 million in the ADGARDEN complex, located at the Ad Halom intersection near Ashdod.

ADGARDEN was developed with a nursery, entertainment venues and essential stores. The unusually-large investment is due to the fact that the center is so unique.

The commercial anchor is a huge hypermarket owned by the Dosh family which includes a 1,000-square-meter fresh fruit and vegetable market. The unique addition is a 2,000-square-meter plant nursery.

What can be found at the ADGARDEN hypermarket?

The nursery, a hallmark of the complex, will sell seedlings and flowers, garden furniture and ornaments, and will stand near an enclosure of food trucks.

There's also a general store known as a stock shop which sells a range of household items, a bakery, and a restaurant with an area of 400 square meters.

In the complex, there's a balcony with plants that has a panoramic view of the area. Tnuport-Yishpro is owned by businessmen Keidan Dahari and Yaron Adiv.

Israel Wiesel, business development manager at Tnuport-Yishpro, stated that ADGARDEN is the first center built with a new, future concept of shopping complexes that could compete with online shopping. The group plans to invest in additional shopping complexes like this which will be different from traditional shopping centers.