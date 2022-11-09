The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Tnuport distributed dividend of NIS 150m. to controlling owners of company

The owners will most probably use the dividend money to pay off debts to the banking system.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 22:39
Shekels and dollars (photo credit: THOMAS WHITE / REUTERS)
Shekels and dollars
(photo credit: THOMAS WHITE / REUTERS)

The successful raising of bonds by Tnuport at the beginning of October and a revaluation of assets enabled the company's board of directors to lead a move to distribute NIS 150 million as a cash dividend to the controlling owners of the company. 

The controlling owners (100%) are Kidan Dahari and Yaron Adiv. As part of issuing bonds, the company raised NIS 640 million with a yield of 3.4%. The total return for the offering amounted to NIS 1 billion.

After distributing the dividend and converting bonds, Tnuport retained NIS 70 million, which is intended for investments. The board announced that based on the data, the dividend's distribution does not impact negatively on the company's financial and business situation.

Dahari and Adiv are expected to use the dividend money to pay off debts to the banking system.

Tnuport assets

Tnuport owns real estate assets, recently valued at NIS 1 billion, in the field of commerce and malls, office buildings, packing houses, logistic parks, and gas stations. The annual rent turnover of its 17 real estate complexes is estimated at NIS 75 million. 

Dahari and Adiv also own 100% of Yishpro, which manages malls that generate an annual revenue cycle from the rent of NIS 110 million and whose assets are valued at NIS 1.7 billion. 



Tags finance Money debt Bank
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by