The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli nursery sells plant seeds with fire ants

Fire ants are 1 millimeter long and orange-red in color and are considered one of the top 100 most dangerous invasive species.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 22:54
EXPERTS AGREE that in Israel the fire ant is spreading primarily through plants in nurseries. (photo credit: JOE A. MACGOWN/MISSISSIPPI ENTOMOLOGICAL MUSEUM/TNS)
EXPERTS AGREE that in Israel the fire ant is spreading primarily through plants in nurseries.
(photo credit: JOE A. MACGOWN/MISSISSIPPI ENTOMOLOGICAL MUSEUM/TNS)
The Israeli nursery Agro-Noy, located in Kfar Adumim, sold plant seeds with fire ants in them, the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Numerous plants were found to have fire ants at the bottom of their pots in Agro-Noy. The nursery was therein instructed by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council to stop the sale of all plants from the infected regions. They were told to treat the infected region until the fire ants "go extinct in the area," according to the Environmental Protection Ministry.
"The small fire ant is defined in the world as one of the 100 most dangerous invasive species for the environment and for people," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel. "I call all nurseries to make sure that they are not in their territory and I ask the public to increase its vigilance and check the bottoms of pots purchased in nurseries carefully."
Following the purchase of a plant, it is recommended that those with green thumbs place their new plants in a cardboard box for a number of hours with bait, such as peanut butter treats, in the corner of the box to see if the little fire ants are attracted out to them. If there is a concern that there may be fire ants in the plants, the owners must immediately report them to their local authorities and return the affected plants to the nurseries and there, they may receive instructions on how to treat the hazard and prevent it from spreading.
Fire ants are 1 millimeter long and orange-red in color and are considered, as mentioned, one of the top 100 most dangerous invasive species. Although they cannot transmit diseases, they are a sanitary hazard and their stings are extremely painful and create a sort of burn. Many people, in fact, have extreme allergic reactions to their stings, and even those who are not allergic may still feel the burn hours and even days later.
They can be found anywhere from gardens to ponds to lawns and on trees. They are also often indoors during the summer, searching for moisture and food. They come from South America and spread through the international sale of both plants and wood chips that are moved around.
One solution to fire ants is placing pesticides that are specially directed at fire ants. They are filled with poisonous bait for the fire ants to collect and bring back to their nest so that the queen is also harmed, and not just her workers.
If you find yourself with an infestation of fire ants, be sure to report it to the emergency hotline of the Environmental Protection Ministry at *6911 and to notify your local authority's emergency center.


Tags insects environment animals Plant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by