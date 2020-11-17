Israeli nursery sells plant seeds with fire ants

The Israeli nursery Agro-Noy, located in Kfar Adumim, sold plant seeds with fire ants in them, the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Tuesday afternoon.Numerous plants were found to have fire ants at the bottom of their pots in Agro-Noy. The nursery was therein instructed by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council to stop the sale of all plants from the infected regions. They were told to treat the infected region until the fire ants "go extinct in the area," according to the Environmental Protection Ministry. "The small fire ant is defined in the world as one of the 100 most dangerous invasive species for the environment and for people," said Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel. "I call all nurseries to make sure that they are not in their territory and I ask the public to increase its vigilance and check the bottoms of pots purchased in nurseries carefully."Following the purchase of a plant, it is recommended that those with green thumbs place their new plants in a cardboard box for a number of hours with bait, such as peanut butter treats, in the corner of the box to see if the little fire ants are attracted out to them. If there is a concern that there may be fire ants in the plants, the owners must immediately report them to their local authorities and return the affected plants to the nurseries and there, they may receive instructions on how to treat the hazard and prevent it from spreading.Fire ants are 1 millimeter long and orange-red in color and are considered, as mentioned, one of the top 100 most dangerous invasive species. Although they cannot transmit diseases, they are a sanitary hazard and their stings are extremely painful and create a sort of burn. Many people, in fact, have extreme allergic reactions to their stings, and even those who are not allergic may still feel the burn hours and even days later. They can be found anywhere from gardens to ponds to lawns and on trees. They are also often indoors during the summer, searching for moisture and food. They come from South America and spread through the international sale of both plants and wood chips that are moved around.One solution to fire ants is placing pesticides that are specially directed at fire ants. They are filled with poisonous bait for the fire ants to collect and bring back to their nest so that the queen is also harmed, and not just her workers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}If you find yourself with an infestation of fire ants, be sure to report it to the emergency hotline of the Environmental Protection Ministry at *6911 and to notify your local authority's emergency center.