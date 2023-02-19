The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Cause for concern? Over half of Israelis struggle to meet mortgage repayments

For young couples, the goal of buying an apartment is getting further and further away, and some are considering investing in real estate abroad.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 16:27
A newly built residential neighborhood in Herzliya Oct 30, 2020. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
A newly built residential neighborhood in Herzliya Oct 30, 2020.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

A survey by Hot's Consumer Club, conducted against the backdrop of soaring real estate prices and record-breaking interest rates, revealed that 62% of families have difficulty meeting their mortgage payments and 49% of young couples don't own apartments.

The CEO of the club stated that there's a huge gap between the desire to buy an apartment and the ability.

For young couples, the goal of buying an apartment is getting further and further away, and some are considering investing in real estate abroad. The club, which has over 300,000 members, conducted the survey through Geocartography, a leading research institute.

The data shows that 22.9% of young people considered buying an apartment in the last year but gave it up, while 91.3% of them gave up buying a home due to the increase in interest rates. 

Also, 78.1% of young couples reported that they needed their parents' help to buy an apartment. To meet the burden of payments, 31% of young couples have reduced spending on food and various supermarket products.

View of the city of Yavne, in central Israel, on August 10, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90) View of the city of Yavne, in central Israel, on August 10, 2022. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Zvika Vilnai, CEO of the Consumer Club, stated that there's a huge gap between the desire to buy an apartment and the ability to do so because of the spike in interest rates. The enormous frustration felt by many families who have given up on their dream is partly channeled into buying apartments abroad, and from there the path to leaving Israel is short.



Tags israel housing prices israel real estate housing prices real estate housing in israel Mortgage
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by