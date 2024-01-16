Jerusalem's 2023 record urban development efforts

In the past five years, Jerusalem has undergone a remarkable construction revolution. Despite the challenges it faced in 2023, the city’s development betrays no signs of slowing down.

In the past year alone, the city issued building permits for a staggering amount of new residential units – 7,482 – breaking all previous records.

This marks a definitive increase compared to the already impressive 7,113 permits issued back in 2022.

Over the past three years, approval was granted for the construction of approximately 20,000 new residential units in Jerusalem overall. This comes in response to an anticipated population growth in the city, and indicates the need to provide affordable housing options for younger residents, families, and others wishing to call Jerusalem their home.

With the city’s population reaching a million residents, projections estimate that this number is expected to increase to 1.5 million within the next 20 years.

To accommodate this growth and encourage settlement, the city has embraced an urban renewal policy. This approach has resulted in numerous projects aimed at effectively utilizing the urban landscape.

Along the light-rail lines in particular, providing additional housing options, as well as the creating employment and commercial spaces, has also become a priority, a way for promoting sustainable development while preserving green and open spaces.

Reflecting on these notable achievements, Yoel Even, the city engineer of Jerusalem, remarked that “Jerusalem is undergoing a real revolution in the construction sector. The number of building permits issued in recent years surpassed all others in our known history. This significant accomplishment ensures that we can meet our growing population’s demands and assist young individuals and families in making Jerusalem their place of residence.”

How will Jerusalem maintain its construction momentum in 2024?

Moving forward, Jerusalem’s municipality is determined to maintain this momentum, with plans to issue over 8,000 building permits in 2024. Advertisement

This strategic approach aligns with the city’s vision of balancing urban development with environmental sustainability.

By prioritizing urban renewal systems and densification, and by careful utilization of available resources, Jerusalem aims to optimize growth while preserving the landscape’s natural beauty.

The recent achievements in Jerusalem’s urban development serve as a testimony to its efficient and high-quality urban system, and the remarkable progress the city continues to make.