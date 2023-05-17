Jerusalem remains Israel's biggest city with nearly 1m. residents

Jerusalem remains the biggest city in Israel with 984,500 residents living in the nation's capital, about 10% of the entire country's population, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Wednesday ahead of Jerusalem Day.

As of the end of 2022, 60.8% of the city's residents were Jewish or non-Arabs, while 39.2% were Arabs. About 29% of the city's residents were haredim, making up about half of the city's Jewish population.

In 2022, the capital's population grew by about 13,200 residents, with more people leaving the city than moving to the city. 20,200 people were added to the city's population by the rate of natural increase and another about 8,500 moved to the city from abroad, while 15,500 people emigrated from the city to other localities throughout Israel.

Most of the people who moved to Jerusalem in 2022 moved from Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak. Most of the people who left the city moved to Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv and Givat Ze'ev.

33% of the city's residents are children aged 14 and under, while only 9.6% of the city's residents are 65 years old or older, making Jerusalem a relatively "young" city compared to other municipalities.

DREARY DAYS: In the east Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, February 27. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

6,979 grooms and 7,152 brides from Jerusalem got married in 2021. The average age of first marriage in Jerusalem is slightly lower than the national average.

The birth rate in Jerusalem stood at 3.86 children per woman, higher than the national average which sits at 3 per women. Among Jews and other non-Arab populations, the birth rate stood at 4.39 per women, while among Arabs it sat at 3.09.

The average age at which women have their first child is about three years below the national average age elsewhere in the country: 24.9-years-old compared to 27.8-years-old.

The average household in Jerusalem includes 3.75 people, while the national average is 3.19 people.

50.4% of the city's population is part of the workforce in Jerusalem, compared to 63.3% of the national population. In addition, 86.2% of the employed residents of Jerusalem work within the city.

About two-thirds (65%) of the city's residents who are 20-years-old or older have lived in Jerusalem since they were born. 81% of the city's residents have lived in Jerusalem for more than 20 years.

Most Jerusalemites are satisfied with their lives in the city

Nearly 90% of those aged 20 or older are satisfied with their lives in the city, similar to the national average.

93% of employed Jerusalemites reported a high degree of job satisfaction. 55% are satisfied with their financial situation, with 74% of Jews satisfied with their financial situation and only 26% of Arabs feeling the same.

44% of Jerusalem residents reported that they have difficulties in covering their monthly costs, with 23% of Jewish residents reporting this and 78% of Arab residents reporting this. 77% of Arab residents report feeling impoverished in the past year.

86% of residents of the city use the internet.

In the 2021-2022 school year, 85,144 children learnt in Hebrew elementary schools in the city, including about 58,000 children in haredi schools, about 15,000 in religious public schools and about 12 thousand in secular public schools.

The percentage of 12th grade students eligible for a matriculation certificate remained low in Jerusalem, sitting at 39% compared to the national average of 71%.

About half of the 44.1 thousand university and college students in Jerusalem are residents of the region. 19.4 thousand of the students studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, while 18.4 thousand studied at eight academic colleges and 6.3 thousand studied at five academic colleges for education.

In 2020, about 2,000 Jerusalem residents stood trial for criminal offenses, including about 1.6 thousand who were convicted.

As of the middle of 2022, there were 241,118 residential apartments in Jerusalem. The number of apartments rose by about 1.1% from 2021 to 2022, while nationwide the average was a growth of 1.9%.

In the capital, the ratio of population size vs. the number of apartments stands at four people per apartment, compared to a national average of 3.3 people per apartment.

In 2022, a record 7,280 building permits were issued for new apartments, about 9.3% of all building permits issued in Israel that year and twice as many as were issued in 2021.

40.1% of the waste in Jerusalem in 2021 was sent for recycling, a high rate compared to the national average of 23.5%. Compared to the 18 largest cities in Israel, Jerusalem sits at first place for recycling.

43% of Jerusalemites are satisfied with the amount of green spaces near their residence, with 65% of Jewish residents satisfied compared with just 7% of Arab residents.

Jerusalemites used about 68.2 cubic meters of water per person in 2021, less than the national average which sits at 80 cubic meters per person.

69% of Jerusalem residents 20-years-old and older reported that there is not enough parking in the areas they live in. 28% of Jerusalemites report being bothered by noise outside their apartments.

27% of Jerusalem residents report that they have felt discriminated against in the past year, including 38% of the entire Jewish population and 53% of the haredi population.