The urgency of urban renewal; it directly impacts human lives

Report from the Knesset: Elazar Bamberger introduces urgent government plan for urban renewal in earthquake-prone cities.

By OFER PETERSBURG
The sight of a building collapse on Serlin Holon Street, evacuated prior, unfolded on September 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUVEN CASTRO)
"This marks a crucial juncture. It's possibly the first instance where government ministries have collaborated to present a well-structured plan to tackle a tangible and immediate threat, rather than a theoretical one," stated Elazar Bamberger, CEO of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal. Hamburger spoke as he unveiled the government's new strategy for urban renewal in high seismic risk cities, during a February 6 discussion on earthquake preparedness, at the State Audit Committee of the Knesset.

Bamberger elaborated: "We have devised a comprehensive action plan, with planning already underway for various complexes. Implementing this plan will offer a solution for 10 local authorities deemed to be at heightened seismic risk. TMA 38 signifies renewal at the individual building level."

In Bamberger's words, "The landscape in 2024 is vastly different, and our focus is on extensive renewal, encompassing the establishment of construction evacuation complexes. Our planning teams conducted extensive mapping to identify buildings earmarked solely for reinforcement and those requiring construction evacuation. Mapping results identified 110 complexes suitable for construction evacuation, with detailed planning already underway for 25 of them."

Concluding the discussion, Bamberger emphasized, "This need is urgent; it involves human lives. The government's solution demands certainty and consistency, necessitating a multi-year commitment of resources. Government subsidies for these complexes will incentivize private market involvement, ensuring projects are executed on feasible timelines."



