Renewal in Haifa: 533 apartments, clinics, and commerce for Kiryat Eliezer

The Haifa District Planning and Construction Committee, chaired by Ruth Shortz, has decided this Tuesday to deposit a plan for urban renewal in Haifa's "Hahotrim" complex. Presently, the complex comprises 109 apartments in ten 4-story residential buildings that have been renovated for the new project.

The plan, submitted by the Rowers Complex Company Ltd. and the Haifa Local Committee, covers a total area of approximately 2.5 hectares and is located in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood, bounded by the Sderot Rothschild complex to the east, Allenby Road to the south, and Rowers Street to the north.

The plan includes 533 apartments to be built in six buildings, residences of 10-30 floors. Out of all the housing units, more than 130 apartments will be small apartments.

In addition to the housing units, the plan allocates an area of 0.15 hectares for public buildings as well as public areas that will be integrated into the residential buildings for the benefit of kindergartens, youth centers, a club for the elderly population, clinics, etc., as well as about 1,000 square meters of commercial space that will be integrated into the facades of the buildings along Allenby Road.

"This marks a significant stride in urban renewal for the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood, the first under the district committee's purview here," Ronen Segal, Haifa District Planner in the Planning Administration, said.

"The plan stems from a comprehensive assessment of the neighborhood's needs and expected urban renewal. Subsequently, we anticipate numerous urban renewal projects throughout the neighborhood."

The initiative was coordinated by Mr. Zohar Altman from AB Architects and Mr. Panina Rosenberg.