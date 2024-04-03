Weapons seized in al-Amal, Givati Brigade sweeps in terrorist arrests

The 98th Brigade continued fighting deep in the al-Amal and Ebsan neighborhoods of Khan Yunis, locating and destroying critical terrorist infrastructure within the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

According to the IDF, the 7th Division's commando unit combat teams located numerous combat means in the Khan Yunis area. As part of the operation, Air Force aircraft and engineering forces attacked and destroyed terrorist infrastructure and weapons caches in the area. Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, on April 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of the combat team's operation in the al-Amal area, fighters killed and apprehended several terrorists, and an aircraft attacked and eliminated a terrorist in the area. During the raid on terrorist infrastructure in the neighborhood, fighters located a slew of weapons, explosives, and grenades to be used for combat against Israeli forces in Gaza.

Givati Brigade eliminates terror cell

Combat teams of the Givati Brigade killed a cell of terrorists in the al-Amal neighborhood in face-to-face encounters, using short-range and tank fire.

IAF fighter jets attacked several fortified structures and combat tunnels in the past day. Additionally, aircraft targeted dozens of terrorist infrastructures, including ammunition depots, launching sites, and military buildings.