End factory noise: Peace for town residents

An end to the noise from an iron bending plant in Arara: as part of a special operation by the Land Enforcement Authority, North District inspectors, with the assistance of North Station police forces, carried out a criminal seizure on Sunday of machines and tools critical to the operation of the plant, worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

This is good news for about 25,000 residents of Arara, an Arab settlement in the Haifa district of Israel in the Wadi Aara area of the triangle, some of whom suffered from the noise coming from the factory that harmed their quality of life.

The activity joins a series of enforcement actions carried out by the authority in recent months in the northern region to remove environmental hazards and maintain the quality of life of the residents and the public interest.

"We will continue to enforce prohibited and illegal use of land," The Land Enforcement Authority said, "using all the tools at our disposal to prevent activity that harms the public."