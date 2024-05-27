In your city? 10 new urban renewal projects announced

News of renewal throughout the country: Elazar Bamberger, the CEO of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal, announced the development of 10 new evacuation-construction complexes in five cities. The complexes include the demolition of 1,169 existing apartments and the construction of 3,931 new ones.

Nine of the complexes are promoted in the "taxation track," intended for those in which the planning is carried out at the initiative of a private developer. The other complex is promoted in the "authority track," in which its planning is carried out by the authority. The tax provisions in the law, essential for the realization of the project, also waive the arrangements stipulated in the law regarding "reluctant tenants."

The announcement is made at a relatively advanced stage of the project after the plan has been submitted to objections by the authorized planning institution for approval, and after the developer has completed signing the evacuation-construction (Pinui u'Binui) agreements with at least 67% of the apartment owners in the project, so that these are complexes that are at a high level of maturity for implementation.

By a legislative amendment approved in 2021, the director-general of the authority is authorized by law to declare construction evacuation complexes, a power previously vested in the Minister of Construction and Housing, thus involving a longer procedure. Kiryat Yuvel neighborhood in Jerusalem. (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

In your city? These are the announced complexes

Jerusalem Projects:

- Shalom Yehuda Complex 16-18 - Located in the Talpiot neighborhood between Shalom Yehuda and Derech Hevron streets. The project will demolish 41 housing units and build 160 new ones. Developer: Shalom Yehuda 16-18 Urban Renewal Ltd.

- Berger on the Park Complex - Situated in the Pat neighborhood between Bar Yohai and San Martin streets. The project will demolish 72 housing units and build 242 new ones. Developer: Berger on Park Gonen Ltd.

- Complex Haim Haviv 3 - Located in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood between Haim Haviv and Meir Avner streets. The project will demolish 50 housing units and build 165 new ones. Developer: Pardes N.B.S Ltd.

- Guatemala Complex - Situated in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood between Guatemala and Bolivia streets. The project will demolish 186 housing units and build 612 new ones. Developer: Azorim Benin (1965) Ltd. Advertisement

- Katamonim Complex 6 - Located in the Gonenim neighborhood between Bar Yohai and Abraham Elmaliah streets. The project will demolish 162 housing units and build 691 new ones. Developer: Beit Yerushalmi Group Ltd.

Other City Projects:

- The HaOmanim Complex - Rishon Lezion - Located in the Revivim neighborhood between Atarot and Gush Etzion streets. The project will demolish 8 housing units and build 40 new ones. This announcement joins 216 housing units already announced for evacuation and construction. Developer: Donitz Kiryat HaOmanim Ltd.

- The Rabbi Shauli Complex - Ashdod - Located in the D District neighborhood between Sderot Herzel and Rabbi Shauli streets. The project will demolish 48 housing units and build 342 new ones. Developer: Y. H. Dimri.

- Lev Ha'ir Complex (Complex A) - Ramat Hasharon - Located in the Kiryat Yearim neighborhood between Zalman Shneor, Sokolov, and Weizman boulevards. The project will demolish 67 housing units and build 122 new ones. Developer: Oranim Enterprises and Construction Ltd.

- The Eilat - Bat Yam Complex - Located in the Ramat Yosef neighborhood between Eilat Shalom Ash and Operation Sinai streets. The project will demolish 192 housing units and build 700 new ones. Developer: Eridaniel Pinoy Binui Ltd.

- Komemiut metro Complex - Bat Yam - Announced under the route of authorities, located in the Nevi’im neighborhood between Komemiut and Nevi’im streets. The project will demolish 343 housing units and build 857 new ones. Planning was done by the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal.