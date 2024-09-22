And how is it related to Trump? A new skyscraper will be added to the city skyline

A new landmark in Jerusalem's skyline: The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee, chaired by Shira Talmi-Babai, decided in its meeting to approve the Epstein Compound plan - which includes the construction of a 40-story mixed-use tower, planned by one of the world's leading planning firms, Gordon Smith from Chicago, who planned, among other projects, the famous Trump Plaza.

The plan covers an area of about 7 dunams and is located on Herzel Boulevard, between Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood and Beit Vegan, adjacent to the light rail line, the light rail station, and Hanah Seneh parking. Out of the residential units, approximately 50 apartments will be allocated for small apartments up to 55 sqm and approximately 50 residential units will be allocated for long-term rental for at least 12 years.

In addition to residences, the plan includes approximately 11,000 sqm for hotel areas, approximately 300 sqm for commercial areas, and approximately 4,000 sqm for a public building that will serve as a museum, cultural center, etc. The plan proposes a spacious urban square overlooking the landscape and serves as a unique landmark towards the Jerusalem Forest.

The District Committee determined that the alternative of a single 40-story mixed-use building is the best alternative among other alternatives presented to the committee, including two 25-story towers. Additionally, the Committee determined that the height will be reduced by approximately 30 meters compared to the proposed plan, and also determined that 8 floors and approximately 50 residential units from the construction will be allocated for long-term rental.

It should be emphasized that despite objections raised during the planning process regarding impact on the memory of Mount Herzel and Yad Vashem, Yad Lebanim and Yad Vashem did not submit objections to the plan. Illustration: ''Epstein Complex'' plan in Jerusalem. (credit: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture)

Chairperson of the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee, Shira Talmi-Babai: "The plan presents exceptional architectural quality, continuing the renewal trend in Jerusalem, and will allow us to improve planning and create successful urban spaces. All these will enable us to tackle the city's complex development tasks."

Jerusalem District Planner at the Planning Administration, Adar Dan Keinan: "This plan aligns with the Committee's policy of urban development inward near the light rail corridors, in order to preserve open spaces and address the needs of young couples in the city."

The plan was initiated by M.O.Epstein Ltd. and was prepared as mentioned by the international architectural firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.