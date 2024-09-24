Urban renewal: Potential for 16,000 new apartments in this city

The Central District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Attorney Micha Gidron, is expected to approve submitting the Urban Renewal Authority's plan and the local committee for building renewal in Rishon LeZion.

The plan covers the entire area of ​​Rishon LeZion and includes all necessary buildings for earthquake reinforcement. The plan outlines a controlled process allowing gradual urban fabric renewal through reinforcement mechanisms and additional construction or demolition and reconstruction.

The plan is advanced under Section 23 of TAMA 38, establishing conditions for urban renewal.

The potential additional housing units from the plan are approximately 16,000 upon full implementation and about 4,800 upon 30% implementation, with an adequate supply of public area. The plan sets mechanisms for adding active fronts including commerce and public areas.