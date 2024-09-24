Jerusalem Post
Separator
Business & Innovation
Separator
Israel Real Estate
 

Urban renewal: Potential for 16,000 new apartments in this city

The Central District Committee will discuss replacing TAMA 38 in Rishon LeZion, allowing for 16,000 new apartments citywide. The plan includes earthquake reinforcements and gradual urban renewal.

By OFER PETERSBURG
Illustration: Construction in Rishon LeZion (photo credit: REUVEN CASTRO)
Illustration: Construction in Rishon LeZion
(photo credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

The Central District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Attorney Micha Gidron, is expected to approve submitting the Urban Renewal Authority's plan and the local committee for building renewal in Rishon LeZion. 

The plan covers the entire area of ​​Rishon LeZion and includes all necessary buildings for earthquake reinforcement. The plan outlines a controlled process allowing gradual urban fabric renewal through reinforcement mechanisms and additional construction or demolition and reconstruction. 

The plan is advanced under Section 23 of TAMA 38, establishing conditions for urban renewal

The potential additional housing units from the plan are approximately 16,000 upon full implementation and about 4,800 upon 30% implementation, with an adequate supply of public area. The plan sets mechanisms for adding active fronts including commerce and public areas.



Related Tags
construction
earthquake
real estate israel
rishon lezion
israel real estate
urban renewal