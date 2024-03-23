Israelis feel earthquake in the north - report

According to Israeli media, residents of northern Israel reported on Saturday that they had felt an earthquake.

Additionally, the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry released a statement saying that the National Geological Institute confirmed that a weak earthquake had occurred in the country's north.

Last week, an additional earthquake was felt in the northern part of the country, activating alarms in several centers throughout the Jordan Valley.

Israeli media claimed that there are no known injuries or damage at this time, and the earthquake that was felt had a magnitude of 3.8 and occurred at a depth of more than 17 km.