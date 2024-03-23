Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israelis feel earthquake in the north - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 23, 2024 21:02

According to Israeli media, residents of northern Israel reported on Saturday that they had felt an earthquake.

Additionally, the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry released a statement saying that the National Geological Institute confirmed that a weak earthquake had occurred in the country's north.

Last week, an additional earthquake was felt in the northern part of the country, activating alarms in several centers throughout the Jordan Valley.

Israeli media claimed that there are no known injuries or damage at this time, and the earthquake that was felt had a magnitude of 3.8 and occurred at a depth of more than 17 km.

Hamas claims Israeli hostage dies due to 'lack of medicine and food'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 09:31 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 06:59 PM
IDF announces name of soldier killed during operation in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 06:52 PM
UKMTO reports incident 23 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mukha
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 06:01 PM
Suspected concert hall terrorists caught, Putin pledges punishment
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 04:58 PM
FM Katz: The UN has become an antisemitic, anti-Israeli body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 04:38 PM
Putin vows punishment for all those responsible for concert attack
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 02:55 PM
IDF makes arrests in the West Bank, maps home of Friday terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 01:48 PM
Russia's FSB: Moscow shooting attackers had contacts in Ukraine - Ifax
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 11:08 AM
Turkey says it hits 12 Kurdish terrorists in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:53 AM
FSB tells Putin: 11 detained after concert attack -report
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 10:16 AM
Two suspects in Moscow attack detained after car chase - lawmaker
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 09:43 AM
Israeli firefighters rescue two dogs from a house fire in North
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/23/2024 08:11 AM
Three children among victims of concert attack near Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
03/23/2024 08:06 AM
16-year-old shot and killed in Tamra in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2024 05:12 AM