After a decade of waiting: Bat Yam’s mega urban renewal project finally set to begin

The Local Planning and Building Committee of the Bat Yam Municipality has recently approved - subject to conditions, the building permit application submitted by Almog Group for its large-scale urban renewal project in the 29 November complex.

The project includes 964 new residential units, about 6,000 square meters of commercial and office space, a new school, and extensive public areas spread over approximately 2.1 hectares in the revitalized Ramat HaNasi neighborhood. It involves the demolition of eight old four-story "rail" buildings, containing 224 existing apartments, and the construction of four high-rise towers ranging from 25 to 37 stories along 29 November Street, plus six 10-story buildings in a more urban-style layout along Rabbi Nissim Yitzhak Street.

About one-third of the apartments will be smaller units, including approximately 200 apartments of around 55 square meters, in line with the city's planning policy. Additionally, around 5 dunams will be allocated for a new educational institution, and a green boulevard and open public spaces will be developed for the benefit of residents and the local community.

According to the Almog Group, this marks a major milestone in a process the company has been advancing for over a decade. The company estimates that the conditions for the final permit will be completed in the coming year, after which evacuation and construction work will begin, alongside the launch of apartment sales.

Almog Group CEO Yaki Amsalem stated: “This is the largest and most significant project we have undertaken to date. It brings real news for both the residents of the complex and the entire city. It is the result of consistent and dedicated work, rooted in a commitment to long-standing tenants and a vision for smart, high-quality urban development.” Almog Group CEO Yaki Amsalem. (credit: ISAAC SHOKAL)

Amsalem added that the permitting process progressed relatively quickly and praised the Bat Yam Municipality for its professional collaboration, including the mayor, city engineer, and support staff. The project was designed by Canaan-Shenhav Architects, who are also overseeing the licensing process. According to the company, the planning is based on principles of mixed-use development, planning flexibility, and the integration of public spaces as an integral part of the built environment.