Holon’s Tel HaGiborim neighborhood set for major transformation with towers up to 34 floors

Rozio Group, together with Levinstein Nativ, continues to expand its presence in Holon: the companies were recently selected in a residents’ tender to advance a large-scale urban renewal project in the Hachi"m complex in the Tel HaGiborim neighborhood. As part of the project, 162 old residential units will be evacuated to make way for approximately 640 new apartments, along with commercial areas and public buildings.

The site, which the companies plan to develop, is located in the heart of Tel HaGiborim, near Dov Hoz Boulevard - a central and revitalizing artery in the city. The development is expected to include a combination of towers up to 34 stories high and mid-rise buildings of 8–10 stories.

The project will span about 2.2 hectares (approximately 5.4 acres) and will include, in addition to residential units, ground-floor commercial spaces, public buildings for educational and community use, and open spaces for public access. As mentioned, the plan involves demolishing 162 residential units built in the 1960s and 70s and replacing them with around 640 new units in a variety of configurations - including 3, 4, and 5-room apartments, garden apartments, and penthouses. According to the planning vision, the construction will take place along the main boulevard, improving access to transportation hubs, including the Green Line of the light rail, which is expected to run through the city and strengthen its connection to the Greater Tel Aviv area.

According to Amir Kopel, Deputy CEO for Urban Renewal at Rozio Group:

“We’re happy to announce that we’ve been selected by the residents’ committee to advance our third project in Holon. We are currently promoting over 1,200 housing units in the city - a number that positions us as a key player in Holon’s urban renewal. The city is undergoing impressive development, and the Green Line of the light rail, expected to launch in the near future, will significantly enhance the quality of life for residents and support further growth.”

The project is being designed by Kika Braz Architects, led by architect Tal Kaufman, who specializes in complex urban renewal planning in dense urban environments. The rights holders in the complex are represented by attorney Gil Barazida from the law firm Munzer, Nissim, Barazida & Co.