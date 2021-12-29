The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Employees losing $2,000 a year due to unused paid time off

In the US alone, the value of unused PTO totals $270b., and employees are often unable to cash out their PTO until they resign or are fired.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 13:40
(L-R) Sorbet CEO Veetahl Eilat-Raichel and CPO Eliaz Shapira.
Companies are turning to Unlimited Paid Time Off (UPTO) policies, which are causing employees to lose an average of $2,000 a year, according to data from Sorbet, a first-of-its-kind platform to manage employee paid time off.
Sorbet’s platform allows employees to convert their unused paid time off (PTO) into cash. In the US alone, the value of unused PTO totals $270b., and employees are often unable to cash out their PTO until they resign or are fired.
Sorbet’s research shows that the lack a clear policy with a set amount of days off agreed upon by both sides (employee and employer), causes employees with UPTO to use an average of 2 days less per year, oftentimes triggered by the misleading notion that they might have already used “too many days”, worrying about how it may be perceived to their peers and managers.   
“On top of the very clear financial loss for employees, UPTO policies also create a latent tension within the company, as it turns a basic right given to employees - taking a break from their job - into a culture issue where taking time off is perceived as being lazy or a lack of motivation,” said Veetahl Eilat-Raichel, co-founder and CEO of Sorbet. 
Sorbet’s platform analyzes and tracks employees’ PTO usage patterns within organizations and offers personalized recommendations on when and how employees should take time off in the most effective way for both them and for the organization, eliminating disturbance in the workplace. 
Sorbet was founded in 2019 by Eilat-Raichel, Eliaz Shapira (CTO) and Rami Kasterstien. In June, the company closed a $21m. financing round, the biggest seed round ever for an Israeli fintech start-up, led by Dovi Frances’s Group 11, along with current investors, including Viola Ventures, Meron Capital and Global Founders Capital. 


