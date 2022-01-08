The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Techstar start-up accelerator ends program featuring 12 promising start-ups

Techstars Tel Aviv celebrated its second 2021 program with a Demo Day, which rounded out the second class of two in 2021.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 17:53

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2022 18:16
L to R: Hilla Ovil-Brenner - Managing Director at Techstars Tel Aviv and Franka Godina Senior Program Manager at Techstars. (photo credit: Courtesy)
L to R: Hilla Ovil-Brenner - Managing Director at Techstars Tel Aviv and Franka Godina Senior Program Manager at Techstars.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Global entrepreneur accelerator network Techstars concluded its Tel Aviv program, which was attended by 12 Israeli hi-tech start-ups.
The Demo Day was held at Peres Center for Peace & Innovation and featured participation from former minister of science and technology Izhar Shay, Ecuadorian Ambassador to Israel Helen Sophie Deller Klein, and Techstars Tel Aviv managing director Hilla Ovil-Brenner.
Techstars Tel Aviv celebrated its second 2021 program with a Demo Day, which rounded out the second class of two in 2021. Over the course of the program, the start-ups received practical mentoring and networked with industry professionals.
“Since joining the Techstars Tel Aviv Accelerator team officially three months ago, I’ve been working with the founders of the batch’s 12 incredible companies, mostly by letting them understand how their companies are viewed through the lenses of an investor,” said Ohad Gliksman, managing partner at 5 Eyes Ventures and mentor in residence at Techstars.
“With several companies in the current batch showing high potential, I am sure that we will be seeing great things from them down the road.”
Techstars Tel Aviv’s managing director is Hilla Ovil-Brenner, a serial entrepreneur that founded three companies.
Techstars TLV Demo Day , Maëlle Gavet (credit: RONI HERMAN) Techstars TLV Demo Day , Maëlle Gavet (credit: RONI HERMAN)
“The second class for 2021 is such an honest vote of confidence in the local program, in the Israeli ecosystem, and in Israeli start-ups in general,” she said. “It was an amazing opportunity for the incredible 12 companies but also for us to invest in promising entrepreneurs.”
The next Techstars Tel Aviv Program is set to begin on March 20.
The companies showcased at the Demo Day were virtual fitness solution AgadoLive, payment platform Autority.io, AI grocery insight provider Binsight, daycare monitoring system EyeKnow, attendance check-in platform EZCheck.me, mass market tax insurance company InsureTax, user acquisition platform optimusQ, productivity tool Ovvio, rental platform Renbizz, travel tech platform reTravel, video analytics platform Kinetix, and biosecurity data security platform YieldX.


