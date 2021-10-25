The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Techstars Tel Aviv launches its second Accelerator Program of 2021

The international network plans to hold two cohorts in Israel annually from now on, doubling their number of participants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 18:58
A group photo of the Techstars team (photo credit: Hanna Taieb)
A group photo of the Techstars team
(photo credit: Hanna Taieb)
Techstars Tel Aviv, the Israeli branch of an international mentorship and investment network, announced this week they have selected 12 more start-ups to receive personalized guidance and financial contributions to rapidly grow their companies. This is the second such accelerator program from Techstars in 2021.
The 13-week-program began on October 18 and will run until January 13, 2022. The chosen companies will each receive $120,000 in investments, be matched with top-class mentors in their fields, and have easy access to the global network of Techstars.
Hilla Ovil-Brenner, the leader of the Tel Aviv program, has founded three companies; including WhiteSmoke, an English grammar checker and proofreader, and a supportive community for women-led high-tech leadership.
“It is the first time, internationally, we are opening two programs for the global accelerator in Tel Aviv in the same year. I see it as an honest vote of confidence in the local program, in the Israeli ecosystem, and in Israeli startups in general. It is a great opportunity for these 12 companies who will receive the incredible and unique opportunity to meet and learn from leading experts," Ovil-Brenner said.
Franka Godina and Hilla Ovil-Brenner. (credit: Hanna Taieb) Franka Godina and Hilla Ovil-Brenner. (credit: Hanna Taieb)
Some of the start-ups featured in the program include:
EyeKnow — AI-based technology that protects vulnerable populations from abuse and neglect through security cameras and monitoring, such as in schools, daycares, and nursing homes.
EZCheck.me — In the age of online learning and working from home, this company utilizes AI to quickly monitor attendance at schools and work by scanning a QR code.
Binsight — The use of AI technology to monitor food consumption, using machine learning to alert consumers of items they need to purchase, and recommendations for other items.
Autority.io — Allows car-owners to seamlessly manage the many hassles such as fees that come with owning a car, through centralized APIs.


Tags startup entrepreneurship in israel Artificial intelligence Techstars
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by