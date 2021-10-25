Techstars Tel Aviv launches its second Accelerator Program of 2021

Techstars Tel Aviv, the Israeli branch of an international mentorship and investment network, announced this week they have selected 12 more start-ups to receive personalized guidance and financial contributions to rapidly grow their companies. This is the second such accelerator program from Techstars in 2021.

The 13-week-program began on October 18 and will run until January 13, 2022. The chosen companies will each receive $120,000 in investments, be matched with top-class mentors in their fields, and have easy access to the global network of Techstars.

Hilla Ovil-Brenner , the leader of the Tel Aviv program, has founded three companies; including WhiteSmoke, an English grammar checker and proofreader, and a supportive community for women-led high-tech leadership.

“It is the first time, internationally, we are opening two programs for the global accelerator in Tel Aviv in the same year. I see it as an honest vote of confidence in the local program, in the Israeli ecosystem, and in Israeli startups in general. It is a great opportunity for these 12 companies who will receive the incredible and unique opportunity to meet and learn from leading experts," Ovil-Brenner said.

Franka Godina and Hilla Ovil-Brenner. (credit: Hanna Taieb)

Some of the start-ups featured in the program include:

EyeKnow — AI-based technology that protects vulnerable populations from abuse and neglect through security cameras and monitoring, such as in schools, daycares, and nursing homes.

EZCheck.me — In the age of online learning and working from home, this company utilizes AI to quickly monitor attendance at schools and work by scanning a QR code.

Binsight — The use of AI technology to monitor food consumption, using machine learning to alert consumers of items they need to purchase, and recommendations for other items.

Autority.io — Allows car-owners to seamlessly manage the many hassles such as fees that come with owning a car, through centralized APIs.