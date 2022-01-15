The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Satellites built by Israeli students launched from NASA's Florida base

The Israeli students' satellite launches marked the first-ever instance where eight satellites built by students were simultaneously launched.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 21:16

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2022 21:47
IAI communication satellites (photo credit: IAI)
IAI communication satellites
(photo credit: IAI)
Eight satellites developed by Israeli students from across the country were launched into space on Thursday.
Launched from NASA's launch site in Florida, the satellites were sent to space using SpaceX's Falcon 9 launcher.
This event was the first-ever instance in which eight satellites built by students were simultaneously launched, and it was part of the 'Tevel Project' led by the Israel Space Agency, a Science and Technology Ministry department.
The 'Tevel Project' saw Israeli students from the secular sector, the Arab sector and the Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) sector combine with the great minds at the Herzliya Science Center to program, build and develop the satellites completely from scratch.
The history-making students were spread out all across the country, hailing from Ofakim, Yeruham and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council in the Negev, Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank, Giv'at Shmuel in central Israel and Kiryat Ata, Taibe and Nazareth in the north.
THE ISRAELI spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ takes a selfie 37,600 km. from Earth. (credit: SPACE IL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)THE ISRAELI spacecraft ‘Beresheet’ takes a selfie 37,600 km. from Earth. (credit: SPACE IL/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The satellites built by the students are more than a novelty - they will be able to communicate with ground control and will fulfill several tasks and important scientific research.
Israel Space Agency's 'Tevel Project' serves as an infrastructure to promote and advance space studies in Israel.


