Gideon Sa'ar: Reports about NSO, police must be checked

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday finally weighed in on the new NSO-police controversy, saying that it was good that the state comptroller and law enforcement would look into the issue more deeply.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman and the Privacy Authority both announced on Tuesday night that they will probe the police regarding a Tuesday morning report by Calcalist accusing law enforcement of using NSO Group’s Pegasus hacking technology against Israeli citizens.

The charges, if true, were particularly inflammatory because the report said that the police had acted without required court approvals, sometimes sufficing with approvals from the Attorney-General’s Office and sometimes only getting them from their own officials.

"There is an unbridgeable gap between the claims in the Calcalist article and the official statements of the police," Sa'ar said. "It is good that the state comptroller, as an independent authority, took upon himself to probe it, and according to what I have been told, the attorney-general will also probe this. Within his office, no one knows of a case where an action that was taken without court approval."

Reactions to the report varied, with the police spokesperson on Tuesday morning initially sending out a categorical denial of the article, but without addressing the report’s seemingly impressive specifics.

NSO GROUP branch in the Arava Desert. Picture taken with a drone. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Later in the day, however, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai personally addressed the allegations, denying that the police have used NSO or similar hacking technologies against the cell phones of mayors suspected of corruption, or activists protesting against the gay pride parade or Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There was no use of these tools against ' Black Flag ' protesters, council leaders or people who opposed the Gay Pride parade," Shabtai said. "Everything is done with the necessary legal authorization."

Further, without explicitly confirming or denying the use of NSO’s Pegasus, he said that anytime the police might use advanced technologies (such as for hacking cell phones), it has had proper legal approval.

POLICE DEPUTY Head of Investigations Yoav Telem told Channel 12 on Tuesday night that any use of such technologies would only occur against a suspect of a serious felony and after court approval.

In contrast, Channel 12 reported that the police had used the technology of the company Cellebrite to hack a Black Flag protester’s cell phone.

Former police chief Yohanan Danino said that he would never have approved the use of cell phone hacking technology in the manner described in the article.

Former police chief Moti Cohen, who served from December 2018 to December 2020, declined to respond, though he said he had seen the report about NSO.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev also issued multiple statements over the course of the day.

Tuesday morning, he said that he had done an initial check and was satisfied that the police currently under him had not and were not hacking Israeli citizens' cell phones without proper court approval.

"There is no practice of wiretapping or hacking into devices by the Israel Police without the approval of a judge," Bar Lev said in response to the report.

Later in the day, however, his tone seemed to shift to also include a more serious commitment to look into whether the police might have misused NSO or other cell phone hacking technology against Israeli citizens prior to his term.

Likewise, Shabtai said that the police would probe any possible past abuses.

With Englman announcing his probe and that he places "special emphasis on the protection of Israeli citizens' privacy" as well as the probe being done by the privacy authority, it was unclear whether one of them might be set aside to clear the way for one primary investigation.

The astounding report, if true, blew gaping holes through a number of NSO, police and potentially state prosecution narratives about the proper balance between collecting evidence and between respecting citizens' privacy rights and court protections from unlawful searches and seizures.

The entire system of searches and seizures for police wiretapping and other such invasive measures is supposed to be based on a carefully calibrated apparatus of court approvals from courts.

ACCORDING TO the report, the Police have been using cell phone hacking technology since 2013 as a loophole because the specific technology was not discussed by prior laws, which themselves were written before it existed.

Despite that historical discrepancy, it has been clear from court decisions and prior precedent that the alleged police use of Pegasus against suspects in regular criminal murder, corruption and other cases, if true, would be a blatant violation of legal limits if they were carried out without a court order.

The report suggested that the Police have gotten away with this conduct by "packaging" evidence they collected from hacking cell phones illegally as "intelligence," but without revealing the source.

Allegedly, some officials in the state prosecution and Attorney-General's Office were in on the secret as they gave some of the approvals, which would require them to explain how they could sidestep the courts.

A spokeswoman for the AGO on Tuesday directed questions toward the Police, while confirming that her office does not have independent authority to approve cell phone hacking without court approval in non-terror cases.

Under Israeli law, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has the power to carry out such cell phone hacking without a court order to prevent impending terrorist attacks from either Palestinians, Israeli-Arabs or Israeli-Jews, as long as various top officials from the agency or the Attorney-General’s Office sign off on it.

But this same power, with no court order, does not exist for the Police, and certainly not for non-terror-related cases.

Pegasus was already purchased by former police chief Yohanan Danino in 2013 and its use was escalated by police chief Roni Alsheich in 2015, the report says. Alsheich came from the Shin Bet and brought in new officials to the Police with intelligence backgrounds who had a different cultural approach to collecting evidence than its more traditional one of waiting for court approvals.

Further, the report said that under former justice minister Amir Ohana, the Police were ordered to use the cell phone hacking against anti-Benjamin Netanyahu protesters.

NSO MADE a general denial of having violated any laws, but generally fell back on its standard statement that it cannot reveal who its clients are and is not responsible for their conduct.

“We wish to clarify that the company does not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers and it is not involved in any way in the system’s operation," the NSO Group spokesperson said in response to the report.

"The company’s employees are not exposed to its customers’ targets, nor are they privy to the collected data, the ongoing operations or any other investigations by its customers," the company said. "NSO sells its products under license and regulation to intelligence and law enforcement agencies to prevent terror and crime under court orders and the local laws of their countries.”

Sources did point out that some of the sales numbers and other concrete details in the article appeared to be wildly off and unrealistic, which could also draw into question the credibility of other information there.

It was also noted that the article does not present any forensic proof for the allegations.

However, NSO has said numerous times that it is impossible for its technology to be used against Israeli citizens.

The Jerusalem Post has learned that it is not possible for non-Israeli clients to use Pegasus against Israelis, but that it might be possible in theory for Israeli agencies to use Pegasus on Israelis (with the presumption that they would be doing so according to Israel's laws).

Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked had not yet responded to the allegations since Tuesday, even though she was justice minister during much of the period in question.

MKs FROM both the coalition and the opposition reacted to the report.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy was asked by MKs to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate.

In his appeal to Levy, Shas MK Moshe Arbel said it was intolerable that such a program was permitted to be used without a court order.

Meretz MK Mossi Raz said the rights to privacy and protest are fundamental and the police endangered Israeli democracy by violating those rights.

"A weapon that can cause such grave harm should not be used at all, especially not without proper supervision and against protest movement leaders," Raz said.

Meretz MK Michal Rosin wrote a letter to the Police Investigations Department demanding an inquiry. She said that if true, the actions are a violation of the principles of democratic government and of the rule of law.

The head of the Knesset's Internal Security Committee, MK Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) said she would convene her committee on the scandal next week.

"The Police, who are responsible for the security of Israeli citizens, cannot harm their security and democratic rights," Ben-Ari said. "I usually support the Police, but there are instances that warrant criticism. I won't let such incidents happen under my watch."