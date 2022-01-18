The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Police using NSO tech to pursue suspects without court orders - report

The entire system of searches and seizures for police wiretapping and other such invasive measures is supposed to be based on a carefully calibrated apparatus of approvals from courts.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 10:15
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Police officers oversee people wearing masks in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Police have been using NSO's cell phone hacking Pegasus technology to pursue Israeli civilian suspects in regular criminal cases with no court orders for years, Calcalist reported on Tuesday.
The astounding report, if true, would blow gaping holes through a number of NSO, police and potentially state prosecution narratives about the proper balance between collecting evidence and respecting citizens' privacy rights and court protections from unlawful searches and seizures.
In fact, the entire system of searches and seizures for police wiretapping and other such invasive measures is supposed to be based on a carefully calibrated apparatus of approvals from courts.
According to the report, the police, since 2013-2015, have been using cell phone hacking technology as a loophole because the specific technology was not discussed by prior law, which themselves were written before the technology existed.
Despite that historical discrepancy, it has been clear from court decisions and prior precedent, that, if true, the uses by the police of Pegasus against suspects in regular criminal murder, corruption and other cases, would be a blatant violation of legal limits if they were carried out with court order.
A PROTESTER HOLDS a banner during a protest attended by about a dozen people outside the offices of the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group in Herzliya, last week. (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS) A PROTESTER HOLDS a banner during a protest attended by about a dozen people outside the offices of the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group in Herzliya, last week. (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The report suggested that the police have gotten away with this conduct by "packaging" evidence they collected from hacking cell phones illegally as "intelligence," but without revealing the source.  
Allegedly, some officials in the state prosecution and Attorney-General's Office were in on the secret as they gave some of the approvals, which would require them to explain how they could sidestep the courts.
Under Israeli law, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has the power to carry out such cell phone hackings to prevent impending terrorist attacks from either Palestinians, Israeli-Arabs or Israeli-Jews, and without a court order as long as various top Shin Bet or Attorney-General Office officials sign off.
But this same power, with no court order, does not exist for the police, and certainly not for non-terror-related cases.
According to the report, Pegasus was purchased already by former police chief Yohanan Danino in 2013 and its use was escalated by police chief Roni Alsheich in 2015. Alsheich came from the Shin Bet and brought in new officials to the police with intelligence backgrounds who had a different cultural approach to collecting evidence than the police's more traditional approach of waiting for court approvals.
Further, the report said that under former justice minister Amir Ohana, the police were ordered to use the cell phone hacking against anti-Benjamin Netanyahu protesters.
The police responded on Wednesday saying that the Calcalist report was a distortion of the facts. There was no blanket denial of the use of Pegasus in regular criminal cases, but the police did issue a boilerplate-style statement emphasizing that it seeks court orders where required and seeks approvals from the prosecution and Attorney-General's Office where required.
The police response failed to confront the specific allegations from the report.
NSO made a general denial of having violated any laws, but generally fell back on its standard statement that it cannot reveal who its clients are and is not responsible for its clients' conduct.
However, NSO has numerous times said that it is impossible for its technology to be used for Israeli citizens.
The Jerusalem Post was still waiting for a specific response on this issue.
The Attorney-General's Office, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked had not yet responded to the allegations.
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev reacted with surprise to the report when asked for a response and it was unclear when and whether he would respond. 
The report comes as NSO has had the worst few months of its existence, getting slammed left and right by the US and French governments, media reports across the globe and human rights groups.
Recent reports indicated that NSO may not survive the ongoing crisis financially.


Tags Israel Police police NSO hack Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by