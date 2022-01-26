The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israel’s DigitalOwl raises $20M for language processing tech

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 16:31

Updated: JANUARY 26, 2022 17:44
Amit Man and Yuval Man of DigitalOwl (photo credit: Ron Shushan)
Amit Man and Yuval Man of DigitalOwl
(photo credit: Ron Shushan)

DigitalOwl, an Israeli company that has developed natural language processing (NLP) technology to analyze and summarize medical records, announced on Wednesday a $20m. Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.

The company said that the new funding will be used to hire additional staff in technology development, sales, marketing and client service. The round quickly follows the company’s $6.5m. seed announcement in February 2021.

DigitalOwl’s technology reads, summarizes and analyzes medical records for insurance and legal companies to help them better combat fraud, underwrite new plans, execute claims, and build strong legal cases.

Customers upload scanned medical records to DigitalOwl’s platform, which then generates a focused data set with multiple filtering options and easy-to-use navigation. Every condition, date and entry becomes clickable, redirecting users to the source of information in the record.

The dataset is formatted in the form of a summary that puts the most relevant data at the user’s fingertips, all in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost.

Ambulances parked amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE) Ambulances parked amid the COVID-19 pandemic outside the Royal London Hospital in London (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

“For our current and future customers – insurance companies, reinsurers, TPA’s, and others in the insurance and legal industries – this investment will allow us to innovate faster, bringing them the most advanced medical data analysis services available, backed by world-class customer service and a deep bench of domain expertise,” said Yuval Man, CEO and cofounder of DigitalOwl. “It will also support a more robust R&D process, allowing us to unlock valuable solutions for other industries that utilize medical data.”

DigitalOwl currently operates in the US, Canada and Israel to help companies get through the tedious process of manual underwriting and claims analysis. The average medical record holds more than 44,000 words entailing more than 2,900 medical extractions and data points such as procedures, conditions and medications.

DigitalOwl’s technology solution extracts medical data points with greater than 95% accuracy.

“Our solution is a proprietary Natural Language Processing technology that extracts information from hundreds or thousands of pages of scanned medical records in minutes and presents that data chronologically, allowing users to search and filter by condition, date, body part, body system and provider,” said CTO and cofounder Amit Man. “The DigitalOwl system is capable of extracting twice as many meaningful medical data points as any human-enabled solution, at a fraction of the cost.”



Tags technology israel medical breakthroughs israeli medical technology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by