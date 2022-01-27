The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

New NIS 225m. program launched to integrate Arab workers into hi-tech

“The more we succeed in integrating more Arab workers into the Israeli high-tech industry, the more we will succeed in bringing Israel's economic growth to additional segments of the population."

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 15:37
Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The Israel Innovation Authority and the Department for Economic Development of Minority Sectors at the Social Equality Ministry have launched a five-year program to promote high-tech in Arab society. The program, which cost NIS 225 million, is part of the governments “Impact for Arab Society” program led by Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen; it is also a part of the “Takadum” (progress) five-year plan for the economic development of the Arab sector led by the Social Equality Ministry.

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen offered an explanation of the importance of the program. “The successful integration of the Arab population among others, in the world of Israeli hi-tech, is in the best interest of the industry itself,” she said.

“Over the last few months, we have been working in partnership with high-tech industry leaders, who have indicated the need to encourage technological enterprises and initiatives in the field. The more that we succeed in integrating more Arab workers into the Israeli hi-tech industry, the more we will succeed in bringing Israel's economic growth to additional segments of the population” she noted.

The Israel Innovation Authority will operate the program, which will utilize entrepreneurship centers and incubators, technological accelerators, and Angel’s Clubs - a facility that recruits investors and promotes investment in enterprises in the pre-seed/seed stage and beyond, with an emphasis on underrepresented populations and the periphery.

“Encouraging entrepreneurship is the most difficult task because the number of start-ups being created by Arab entrepreneurs is extremely low in comparison with the rest of the population. The reasons for this are varied and stem mainly from the lack of relevant networking system, geographical distance from hi-tech centers, fear of taking risks, and a preference for secure jobs over entrepreneurship – as well as a lack of access to investors,” explained Dror Bin, Israel Innovation Authority’s CEO. “We developed this new ideation program as part of a government plan to promote entrepreneurship in the Arab sector, to provide the best possible solutions to these challenges, and to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arab society as part of the general strengthening of Israeli hi-tech.”

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority (credit: Hannah Teib) Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority (credit: Hannah Teib)

Farkash-Hacohen explained that there is a huge gap in Arab participation in the hi-tech sector. “Despite increases in the number of Arab students in academia, only 2% of hi-tech employees are from the Arab sector. In this respect, during last November's budget approval, we assigned five years of additional budget for this purpose to the Israel Innovation Authority. This additional five-year plan will also operate in the areas of science and research within my ministry with an additional budget that was obtained for the purpose,” she said. “I congratulate the Innovation Authority for joining this significant challenge, and for being a substantial engine for real change.”



Tags arab sector technology integration Meirav Cohen
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by