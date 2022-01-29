The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv ranks second after Silicon Valley on 2021 Global Startup Ecosystem Report

Tel Aviv has ranked number #2 globally as a Cleantech ecosystem on the 2021 The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), coming in at a close second after Silicon Valley.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2022 06:07
A view of Tel Aviv. (photo credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)
Tel Aviv has ranked number second globally as a Cleantech ecosystem on the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER): Cleantech Edition from Startup Genome, launched on Monday at the CleanTech Forum San Francisco.

Tel Aviv came in at a close second after Silicon Valley and before key global hubs in the field such as Stockholm, London and Los Angeles. 

The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) is the world's most comprehensive and widely read research on startups with 280 entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed.

The Cleantech Edition looks into the "the globally competitive landscape of technology-based startups focused on reducing environmental impact and solving the scaleup gap in Cleantech."

The report includes startups "dedicated to renewable energy, transportation, logistics, and more."

The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER): Cleantech Edition from Startup Genome, January 24, 2022. (credit: STARTUP GENOME) The Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER): Cleantech Edition from Startup Genome, January 24, 2022. (credit: STARTUP GENOME)

Cleantech ecosystems are ranked based on numerous factors such as ecosystem performance, sub-sector strengths, success factor gaps, ecosystem lifecycle, and peer benchmarking.

The report also highlighted that North America and Europe dominate the top 25 Cleantech ecosystems, with 44% and 40% respectively. Asia has two ecosystems in the top 25, and MENA and Oceania each have one.

Startup Genome, the world’s leading policy advisory and research organization for governments and public-private partnerships, worked together with Tel Aviv Global, an initiative started by the Mayor's Office of Tel Aviv-Yafo dedicated to elevating the city’s global positioning, to highlight Tel Aviv's "strengths against Cleantech ecosystems globally."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai stated that "Tel Aviv-Yafo is a member of the World Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40) and thus a leader in ensuring sustainable policies and innovation to combat the climate change to advance global sustainability and health. Technological innovations play a crucial role in the global challenge to mitigate and adapt to the threat that is climate change.

"We are extremely proud that the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of Tel Aviv's talent, with its knowledge and investments, is focused not only at excelling in the fields of AI, Fintech & Cyber but also in Cleantech, thinking about the future."



