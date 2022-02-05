Israeli startup Gabriel Network provides high-tech security solutions

Gabriel Network, an Israeli security technology company, highlighted the increased demand for security at Jewish schools and synagogues several weeks ago following a hostage situation at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas last month.

The company, which "develops smart technology for security and safety incidents," was founded by CEO Yoni Sherizen and Asaf Adler in response to a terrorist attack in Israel and a shooting in Florida.

According to Sherizen, these attacks were evidence of flaws in modern security measures, which resulted in chaos and unnecessary deaths.

"We saw the ability to democratize technology that was previously only available to special units, and put these life-saving tools in the hands of people who need them most," he said. "Improving preparedness and delivering a safer, smarter and faster response is what motivates us every day."

Gabriel's technology includes a smart sensor, command dashboard and app, and implements geofencing, hot zone mapping and video, audio and gunshot detection while communicating with first responders. Following recent updates, the platform can be integrated with existing security camera systems.

A law enforcement vehicle blocks the street where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

The tech has been adopted by local police and first responders, who receive it for free from Gabriel.