Italian artificial intelligence company Almawave in April launched a pilot study for a wearable technology that uses AI to support patients and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, a collaboration between the Polytechnic University of the Marche, the Ancona Riuniti Hospital, ASUR Marche, Vivisol and Aditech, was published on medRxiv and is a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The study was co-authored by Marco Mazzanti from the Cardiac Imaging Department at the Barts Heart Centre Foundation Trust in London, as well as Aldo Salvi, an internal medicine practitioner from the Emergency Department at Ospedali Riuniti hospital in Ancona, Italy, and Stefania Giacomini, a general physician specializing in territorial medicine at Azienda sanitaria Unica Regionale (ASUR).

Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy (credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

The technology, called RicovAI-19, analyzes each individual patient's conditions, including blood pressure, respiratory rate, body temperature and oxygen saturation, as well as the patient's specific diagnosis and prognosis, whether they are suffering from COVID-19 or other ailments.

RicovAI-19 also calculates and sends clinical stability indicators to medical staff so that they can diagnose patients and prescribe treatment.

Ricov uses a mobile app and a portable device, which will be available for patients to access for free.

The aim of the technology is to reduce emergency room traffic and to "rethink remote medical assistance and the territorial health care model in general."