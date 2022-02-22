New machine to double Palestinian export of scrap iron from Gaza

Palestinian export of scrap iron from Gaza is slated to double now that a new iron shredding machine, the second of its kind, has been placed at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

"Following work with many offices, on both the Palestinian side and the Israeli side, the new iron shredding machine has begun operating," said the head of Israel's Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration's Economic Department Aviv Hindi.

"This addition will make possible a doubling of iron scrap exports from the Gaza Strip, will give employment to many Gazan residents, and will provide for the economic welfare of many families," he said.

"It is all part of a civilian policy that we have recently been advancing, on the understanding that civil stability leads to stable security," Hindi said.

Each machine has a monthly output of some 6,000 tons of iron, allowing for a monthly profit of more than NIS 2.5 million per machine.

It's part of a number of steps taken by the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, headed by Maj.-Gen. Rassan Alian.