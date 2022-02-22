The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MySize’s Smart Mirror lets you check your style without fumbling in the fitting room

By granting the mirror access to their MySize profile, users can then view various clothing items superimposed over their reflections, seeing exactly how the items fit.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 13:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 13:28
MySize's FirstLook Smart Mirror. (photo credit: MySize)
MySize's FirstLook Smart Mirror.
(photo credit: MySize)

The Israeli knack for finding AI use-cases has yet to show its limits, as fashion retail tech platform MySize has announced the availability of its latest product, the FirstLook Smart Mirror: an interactive, mirror-like display that enables shoppers to view themselves in different outfits without the hassle of fumbling around in a changing room.

The smart mirror’s core technology is integrated with MySize’s proprietary app, which allows users to find the perfect clothing size by merely running their phones around their bodies - the app utilizes the smartphones’ host of sensors to produce an accurate measurement of users’ proportions and then translates that measurement into a brand-by-brand recommendation for the size to buy.

“Every garment, every brand has a different size,” said Ronen Luzon, MySize’s CEO. He explained that knowing your way through the smokescreen of brand-specific size charts can save buyers huge amounts of both time and money, “especially when you're buying online.”

By granting the mirror access to their MySize profile, users can then view various clothing items superimposed over their reflections, seeing exactly how the items fit. Customers can browse, try and even purchase their desired items from the mirror, without the need to engage with a representative.

“Brands and investors are becoming more optimistic about the fit tech solution due to the pandemic-induced shifts in habits, technological development, and brands’ desire to differentiate themselves,” said MySize CPO, Billy Pardo. “Not only can the FirstLook Smart Mirror improve margins, but it also creates greater consumer engagement and [creates] a new immersive experience.”

According to Luzon, developing the technology to suit a retail environment was a delicate balance. “You must have something accurate enough to work with, while also being quick enough that people aren’t standing in front of it for an hour to use it,” he said. MySize has seemingly struck the right balance; the company cooperates with a host of big-name brands, including Levi’s, Speedo and US Polo. 

“The ‘magic mirror’ is not something new to the industry,” Luzon noted. “Our take on the mirror is that it connects to you as a consumer. It gives you this personal touch: you will get your size recommendation for the store that you're in now so you don't need to search for the right size.”



