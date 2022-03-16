The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Run:ai raises a total of $118M, aims to simplify AI infrastructure

“It may sound dramatic, but AI is really the next phase of humanity’s development,” said Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder of Run:ai.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 16, 2022 11:44
Ronen Dar and Omri Geller, Run:ai's co-founders (photo credit: Run:ai)
Ronen Dar and Omri Geller, Run:ai's co-founders
(photo credit: Run:ai)

Run:ai, which simplifies AI infrastructure orchestration and management, has raised $75M in Series C round led by Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, who also led the previous Series B round. The round includes the participation of additional existing investors, TLV Partners and SCapital VC, and brings the total funding raised to date to $118M.

In the last year, Run:ai has seen a 9x increase in Annual Recurring Revenue, and the company’s staff has more than tripled. The company plans to use the investment to further grow its global teams and will also be considering strategic acquisitions as it develops and enhances the company’s Atlas software platform.

“It may sound dramatic, but AI is really the next phase of humanity’s development,” said Omri Geller, CEO and co-founder of Run:ai. “When we founded Run:ai, our vision was to build the de-facto foundational layer for running any AI workload. Our growth has been phenomenal, and this investment is a vote of confidence in our path. Run:ai is enabling organizations to orchestrate all stages of their AI work at scale, so companies can begin their AI journey and innovate faster.”

According to research firm IDC, global AI spending in 2022 could reach $433 billion - nearly a 20% annual increase. In light of that forecasted expansion, Run.ai aims to provide a simplified solution to AI infrastructure; the company’s Atlas platform provides a so-called “Foundation for AI Clouds,” allowing organizations to have their AI resources on a single, unified platform that supports AI at all stages of development, from building and training models to running inference in production.

 “We do for AI hardware what VMware and virtualization did for traditional computing - more efficiency, simpler management, greater user productivity,” said Ronen Dar, CTO and co-founder of Run:ai.

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

“Traditional CPU computing has a rich software stack with many development tools for running applications at scale. AI, however, runs on dedicated hardware accelerators such as GPUs which have few tools to help with their implementation and scaling," said Dar. "With Run:ai Atlas, we’ve built a cloud-native software layer that abstracts AI hardware away from data scientists and ML engineers, letting Ops and IT simplify the delivery of compute resources for any AI workload and any AI project.”

“As enterprises in every industry reimagine themselves to become learning systems powered by AI and human talent, there has been a global surge in demand for AI hardware chipsets such as GPUs,” said Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners. “As the Forrester Wave AI Infrastructure report recently highlighted, Run:ai creates extraordinary value by bringing advanced virtualization and orchestration capabilities to AI chipsets, making training and inference systems run both much faster and more cost-effectively.”



Tags startup hi-tech Artificial intelligence
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by