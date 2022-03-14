The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Government agrees to formulate national Artificial Intelligence plan

The plan could be based on the work of an Israeli cyber industry icon.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 15:49
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israel’s involvement in the advancement of Artificial Intelligence technology cannot be understated; a crucial aspect of that advancement is the implementation of a national AI plan, which will further enable the rapid innovation that Israel has become known for. The formulation of such a plan has just been agreed upon by Innovation Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman in advance of the formulation of the next two years' budget.

The plan is to be led by the Innovation Ministry together with the Innovation Authority and the Budgets Department, and will take place alongside the Innovation Minister’s work in writing AI regulations. It was agreed that within about a month a plan would be presented to ministers for adoption in the upcoming budget.

“Artificial intelligence is the infrastructure for the future of Israeli science and high-tech,” said Farkash-Hacohen. “The artificial intelligence market is growing by about 20% every year, and in the coming years will even reach half a trillion dollars. Many countries around the world are investing huge sums in the issue, and we must make sure that Israeli high-tech continues to lead for years to come.

“Therefore, together with the Finance Minister, we agreed on the promotion of a program in the field of artificial intelligence for the upcoming budget,” Farkash-Hacohen continued. “My ministry, together with other partners in the government, will formulate a plan that will address the gaps that exist today in order to promote artificial intelligence in academia, R&D and industry. This is also a strategically important decision that will generate a lot of income for the Israeli economy.”

The promotion of the field of artificial intelligence is a condition for the continued prosperity of research and high-tech, as well as accelerating growth and raising productivity.

A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN) A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

“The State of Israel is constantly moving forward, taking part in this global development is expected to reward the citizens of the State of Israel in the long run,” said Liberman. “This investment is expected to be a significant force multiplier in the future development of the Israeli economy."

It is expected that the relevant bodies will utilize an already-written plan commissioned by former Prime Minister Netanyahu and presented for implementation in 2019. That plan, the National Initiative For Secured Intelligent Systems, was co-authored by Professor Eviatar Matania and Professor Isaac Ben-Israel, the latter of whom also penned the National Cyber Initiative which was implemented in 2011 and laid the foundation for Israel’s cyber revolution during the past decade.

The National Initiative For Secured Intelligent Systems has been on hold for three years, as governmental reformations and budgetary constraints have prevented its proper implementation. According to Ben-Israel, however, Prime Minister Bennett is interested in advancing the plan; and this move from the Finance and Innovation Ministries could be the next step toward its realization.



