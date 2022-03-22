Israeli start-up RedC Biotech wins $500K at Aviram Awards in Dubai

DUBAI – Israeli start-up RedC Biotech was awarded $500,000 at the first ever Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity, a contest organized by Israel’s Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes for innovative Middle East start-ups.

Founded by Dr. Ari Gargir, the company is developing an innovative universal red blood cell to revolutionize blood transfusions and the medical field as a whole.

The winner was among one of five finalists out of over 650 different early- to mid-stage start-ups from countries around the region. These finalists included three Israeli start-ups, one Jordanian start-up and one Moroccan start-up.

Israeli AI-powered beekeeping start-up Beewise won third prize, taking home $50,000. Second prize and $100,000 went to Jordanian sustainable sanitation start-up Akyas Sanitation.

RedC Biotech also took home the audience choice awards.

Beewise Founders (left to right) Hillel Schreier, Eliyah Radzyner, Saar Safra, Yossi Surin, Botz Petersil. (credit: BEEWISE)

The Aviram Family Foundation was created in 2021 by Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram, the innovator behind the groundbreaking Israeli transportation technology Mobileye, which was bought by Intel in the highest-value acquisition of an Israeli company to date, and OrCam, a company providing new technology for people with visual and auditory impairments.

The Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity is the first major venture of the Aviram Family Foundation and is set to be an annual event held throughout the Middle East.