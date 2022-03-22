The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli start-up RedC Biotech wins $500K at Aviram Awards in Dubai

The Aviram Awards – Tech for Humanity is a contest organized by Israel’s Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes for innovative Middle East start-ups

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 17:09

Updated: MARCH 22, 2022 17:25
Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram (L) awards RedC Biotech CEO Ari Gargir first prize at the Aviram Awards in Dubai, UAE, on March 21, 2022. (photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram (L) awards RedC Biotech CEO Ari Gargir first prize at the Aviram Awards in Dubai, UAE, on March 21, 2022.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)

DUBAI – Israeli start-up RedC Biotech was awarded $500,000 at the first ever Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity, a contest organized by Israel’s Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes for innovative Middle East start-ups.

Founded by Dr. Ari Gargir, the company is developing an innovative universal red blood cell to revolutionize blood transfusions and the medical field as a whole.

The winner was among one of five finalists out of over 650 different early- to mid-stage start-ups from countries around the region. These finalists included three Israeli start-ups, one Jordanian start-up and one Moroccan start-up.

Israeli AI-powered beekeeping start-up Beewise won third prize, taking home $50,000. Second prize and $100,000 went to Jordanian sustainable sanitation start-up Akyas Sanitation.

RedC Biotech also took home the audience choice awards.

Beewise Founders (left to right) Hillel Schreier, Eliyah Radzyner, Saar Safra, Yossi Surin, Botz Petersil. (credit: BEEWISE) Beewise Founders (left to right) Hillel Schreier, Eliyah Radzyner, Saar Safra, Yossi Surin, Botz Petersil. (credit: BEEWISE)

The Aviram Family Foundation was created in 2021 by Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram, the innovator behind the groundbreaking Israeli transportation technology Mobileye, which was bought by Intel in the highest-value acquisition of an Israeli company to date, and OrCam, a company providing new technology for people with visual and auditory impairments.

The Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity is the first major venture of the Aviram Family Foundation and is set to be an annual event held throughout the Middle East.



Tags Middle East award start-up
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by