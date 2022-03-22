Israeli start-up RedC Biotech wins $500K at Aviram Awards in Dubai

DUBAI – Israeli start-up RedC Biotech was awarded $500,000 at the first ever Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity, a contest organized by Israel’s Aviram Family Foundation and Forbes for innovative Middle East start-ups.
Founded by Dr. Ari Gargir, the company is developing an innovative universal red blood cell to revolutionize blood transfusions and the medical field as a whole.
The winner was among one of five finalists out of over 650 different early- to mid-stage start-ups from countries around the region. These finalists included three Israeli start-ups, one Jordanian start-up and one Moroccan start-up.
Israeli AI-powered beekeeping start-up Beewise won third prize, taking home $50,000. Second prize and $100,000 went to Jordanian sustainable sanitation start-up Akyas Sanitation.
RedC Biotech also took home the audience choice awards.
The Aviram Family Foundation was created in 2021 by Israeli entrepreneur Ziv Aviram, the innovator behind the groundbreaking Israeli transportation technology Mobileye, which was bought by Intel in the highest-value acquisition of an Israeli company to date, and OrCam, a company providing new technology for people with visual and auditory impairments.
The Aviram Awards-Tech for Humanity is the first major venture of the Aviram Family Foundation and is set to be an annual event held throughout the Middle East.