Lightlytics secures $30m funding to operate cloud infrastructure.

SaaS platform Lightlytics raised $30 million to help DevOps teams operate Cloud infrastructure, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The platform primarily helps companies deploy configurations as well as code quicker, with its team first formed in 2020.

“DevOps teams are commonly stretched thin, especially in today’s complex cloud environments,” said Or Shoshani, CEO and Co-founder of Lightlytics. “Even the smartest and largest DevOps and SecOps teams can’t possibly consider all the dependencies that can cause problems. We’re on a mission to help these developers and engineers deploy code and configurations faster and with confidence."

Cloud operations teams will reportedly be able to introduce new changes faster by using Lightlytics.

A real-time simulated model of the cloud environment called the "Cloud Twin" engine is an innovation by Lightlytics.

“Lightlytics enables enterprises to radically transform the way they operate through cloud environment simulation which combines infrastructure as code operating at CI-CD speed to optimize availability, security and cost,” said Shawn Cherian, Partner at EIP.