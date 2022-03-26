The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli telehealth company Antidote Health raises $22 million

The company makes medical diagnosis and treatment available remotely, using phone or computer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 13:21
Doctors check a premature infant in the Special Care Baby Unit at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. (photo credit: HAZEM ALBAZ/THE MEDIA LINE)
Antidote Health, an Israeli start-up providing remote medical diagnoses and services, has raised $22 million dollars in series A funding. The company has raised $34 million dollars so far, and is currently servicing tens of millions of households in the United States that cannot afford healthcare, or are living in remote areas which are not accessible to medical care. 

The subject of telehealth, the supply of healthcare remotely through computers or smartphones, has increased in the last few years in light of the coronavirus epidemic. The use of digital information and communication technologies is believed to be the new future of medical diagnosis – at least in cases that don't require close medical attention. In April 2020, the telehealth usage instead of office visits was 78 times higher than the previous February.

Antidote Health uses several to reach optimal results. Artificial intelligence, using 20 years of clinical data and close consultation with doctors, allows patients, by answering simple questions, to diagnose themselves and determine the proper way of treatment. 

Antidote Health was founded in May 2020 by CEO Avihai Sodri, CTO Carine-Belle Feder, Chief Medical Officer David Zlotnick and President Ben Enosh. The company employs 60 people, 40 of whom are based in Israel, alongside 100 doctors who provide a wide variety of services.



Tags health israeli innovation start-up fundraising
