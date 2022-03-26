Sourasky Medical Center, GistMD join forces to educate, inform patients

Sourasky Medical Center and Israeli digital health firm GistMd have joined forces in a shared initiative to develop animated videos to educate patients on the treatments they receive for various medical conditions.

Following three years of cooperation between Sourasky medical staff and a multidisciplinary team from GistMD, a platform powering real-time creation of animated, personalized videos was developed.

The new platform will considerably decrease the burden on caregiving staff and reduce the cost of their care, the Tel Aviv hospital said in a statement.

The platform will take into account the patients' demographic background and medical profile and send an SMS to patients' phones with a link to their personalized videos that will provide the patients with all the relevant information needed on their road to recovery.

According to Sourasky Medical Center, research indicates effective patient engagement in their treatment can improve their chances of recovery and reduce the risk of complications. An engaged patient's stay at a medical facility can be more than 50% shorter than a disengaged and uninformed patient, research also found.

"In order to be involved in decisions regarding his health, the patient needs to understand a plethora of medical terms, many of them outside the scope of his or her knowledge," Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Sourasky Medical Center and formerly Israel's coronavirus commissioner, said.

"Combined with variables such as language, cultural gaps and the patient’s mental and emotional state, the challenge becomes even more complex. Every medical practitioner has experienced the frustration of hearing from patients that they do not know what to expect, even after their clinician has done everything possible to educate them on their condition and treatment."

The platform was partially funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority and the Israeli government through its National Digital Program.