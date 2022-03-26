The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Sourasky Medical Center, GistMD join forces to educate, inform patients

A platform powering the real-time creation of animated, personalized videos for patients was developed by Sourasky Medical Center and Israeli digital health firm GistMd.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 21:43
STAFF AT Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) sing and dance along with performer Ivri Lider to celebrate the start of the mass vaccination program. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
STAFF AT Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) sing and dance along with performer Ivri Lider to celebrate the start of the mass vaccination program.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Sourasky Medical Center and Israeli digital health firm GistMd have joined forces in a shared initiative to develop animated videos to educate patients on the treatments they receive for various medical conditions.

Following three years of cooperation between Sourasky medical staff and a multidisciplinary team from GistMD, a platform powering real-time creation of animated, personalized videos was developed.

The new platform will considerably decrease the burden on caregiving staff and reduce the cost of their care, the Tel Aviv hospital said in a statement.

The platform will take into account the patients' demographic background and medical profile and send an SMS to patients' phones with a link to their personalized videos that will provide the patients with all the relevant information needed on their road to recovery.

According to Sourasky Medical Center, research indicates effective patient engagement in their treatment can improve their chances of recovery and reduce the risk of complications. An engaged patient's stay at a medical facility can be more than 50% shorter than a disengaged and uninformed patient, research also found.

Former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"In order to be involved in decisions regarding his health, the patient needs to understand a plethora of medical terms, many of them outside the scope of his or her knowledge," Prof. Ronni Gamzu, CEO of Sourasky Medical Center and formerly Israel's coronavirus commissioner, said.

"Combined with variables such as language, cultural gaps and the patient’s mental and emotional state, the challenge becomes even more complex. Every medical practitioner has experienced the frustration of hearing from patients that they do not know what to expect, even after their clinician has done everything possible to educate them on their condition and treatment."

The platform was partially funded by the Israeli Innovation Authority and the Israeli government through its National Digital Program.



Tags Israel health technology tel aviv sourasky medical center
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by