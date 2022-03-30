The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Brill sees record profits after busy 2021

The group specializes in the manufacture, import, procurement and marketing of footwear, apparel and fashion accessories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 30, 2022 17:12
Trail running shoes are seen during the ISPO trade fair for sports equipment and fashion in Munich (photo credit: REUTERS)
Trail running shoes are seen during the ISPO trade fair for sports equipment and fashion in Munich
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Brill Group had a record profit of NIS 49 million in 2021, reflecting a net profit rate of 9% out of a revenue turnover of NIS 548m., the company announced Wednesday.

EBITDA in 2021 amounted to NIS 70m., compared with NIS 17m. in 2020.

The group specializes in the manufacture, import, procurement and marketing of footwear, apparel and fashion accessories. It markets over 40 brands and distributes them wholesale in eight chains that it operates, which include 218 stores and five trading sites that it owns.

Shachar Turjeman, chairman of the Brill Group, noted: “We are pleased with the group’s performance in the 4th quarter and in 2021 as a whole. The group has implemented the multi-year strategic plan in collaboration with the board and management and we’ve reaped the fruits of those moves in 2021.

“In the coming year, the group will continue to focus on investing in growth and expansion.”

Woman lacing shoes (illustrative photo) (credit: INGIMAGE)Woman lacing shoes (illustrative photo) (credit: INGIMAGE)

In April 2021, Brill Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the shares of subsidiary SBN Clothing, which owns the rights to sell brands Nautica, Timberland and Emporium. Brill Group also owns the Lee Cooper Israeli license.

In February, Brill said it was in talks with Channel 13 to establish a joint company that will engage in the field of online commerce. The company will concentrate all of Brill Group’s online trading activities, with its variety of brands, along with additional categories.

The value of the company to be established is estimated at NIS 133m.



