Iranian-affiliated hacker group Open Hands alleged that the Mossad was behind a failed assassination attempt against Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Open Hands provided no evidence for the claim; Kazakhstan has attributed the assassination attempt to an anti-Russian activist.

Open Hands gained notoriety on March 16 when it leaked personal information about current Mossad Director David Barnea, seemingly from an old cell phone which had belonged to his wife.

The hackers stated on their Telegram account: "In the light of Israeli counterproductive presence and breaching national dignities in the region, esp. the Mossad’s latest attempt to assassinate Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Open Hands will publish an exclusive documentary about Israeli destructive presence in Kazakhstan."

Open Hands did not say what evidence they had to support the allegation or when they would provide it, evidence that contradicts reports from the Kazakhstan government, none of which mention Israel or the Mossad.

In a taunt of Israel and the Mossad, they added: "To Israeli Prime Minister's Office: Are you sure that the only breach is from Mr. Bernea’s wife's email account? Do you still deny that your national security is damaged? Wait for our new episode."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Mossad chief David Barnea meet at the Prime Minister’s Office last June. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

This statement is a reference to the Prime Minister's Office and Mossad's portrayal of Open Hands failing to gain a foothold on any current intelligence that could jeopardize Israeli national security.

At the time, former Mossad director Danny Yatom told The Jerusalem Post that the disclosure of personal information of Barnea was old and mostly irrelevant data.

At the same time, Yatom warned that the incident shows that an increasing number of government officials who are not in the defense industry and might have less protection from hacking could soon be in the cross-hairs of Israel’s enemies.

"There was no harm because the material was old and not sensitive,” he said. “But it is possible that in the future, hostile actors will succeed in obtaining information from the cellphones of senior officials — not from the Mossad [who may be better protected] — which could harm” Israel.

The photos and personal documents disclosing information on Barnea and his family, some of which were from an old cellphone of his wife, Roni, were leaked by Open Hands.

A video released in the leak claims the documents and photos shown are a product of an extensive surveillance campaign targeting Barnea.

According to the leakers, this campaign dates back to 2014, when Barnea was head of Mossad’s Tzomet department, responsible for the activation of the agency’s international agent network.

The surveillance campaign also targeted several other senior Israeli officials in the defense establishment, Iranian Nour News reported at the time.

Some of the files shown in the leak include personal photos of Barnea with his family, plane tickets he purchased, tax documents and a satellite image of what is claimed to be his house, located in a city in central Israel.

One document shows a notice sent to Roni Barnea to pay a five-figure sum in tax debt. It said further information gathered on Barnea will be released soon.

The photos and documents shown in the Telegram group could not be authenticated, but the Prime Minister’s Office only denied that the documents came from a hack of Barnea himself and did not reject their authenticity.

Despite the sensational headlines, none of what was disclosed contained any current operational information, let alone any current information related to Barnea’s job itself.

Although those disclosing the Mossad chief’s information claimed that the 2014 flight showed how long they have been watching him, it would be just as likely that they only targeted him more recently, but failed to get any current information.

In that case, the claim that they have been watching him since 2014 would be a cover for their inability to get more current information.

Likewise, the rest of the information was vague and information could be publicly obtained by hacking the files of airlines, tax authorities and others who may have interacted with Barnea and his family, without getting a hack of the Mossad chief himself.