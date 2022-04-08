The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israeli developers participate in ‘Code4Ukraine’

The hackathon judged participants on their ability to develop the best humanitarian technology to assist Ukrainian refugees.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 06:22
Guesty VP Michael Kalika, Irma Shlosberg, Irina Lazebnik, Elya Livshitz, Tal Tordzman and Ella Medina at the 'Code4Ukraine' hackathon. (photo credit: COURTESY OF GUESTY)
Guesty VP Michael Kalika, Irma Shlosberg, Irina Lazebnik, Elya Livshitz, Tal Tordzman and Ella Medina at the 'Code4Ukraine' hackathon.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF GUESTY)

70 Israeli tech developers participated in the “Code4Ukraine” launch event in honor of Ukrainian refugees on Thursday.

The hackathon-style event judged participants on their ability to develop the best humanitarian technology – with the aim of having their tech assist incoming Ukrainian refugees adapt to their new realities amid new difficulties brought upon by war.

Developers from Israel, Israelis living in Berlin, and Ukrainians working in high-tech who recently became refugees were all invited to take part by the event organizer Elya Livshitz – a group manager at the Israeli high-tech company Guesty.

In the midst of Russia’s full-scale onslaught of Ukraine, Livshitz – whose company employs 50 developers from Ukraine – decided to harness the talents and abilities of Guesty employees and developers from other companies to assist Ukrainian refugees suddenly faced with the challenge of integrating into new countries and cultures.

Ukrainian refugees at the border with Poland, March 1, 2022. (credit: Zvika Klein) Ukrainian refugees at the border with Poland, March 1, 2022. (credit: Zvika Klein)

The "Friends In Israel" team took the first-place award in the event, with their app that connects new immigrants with Israeli families in order to ease their integration into Israeli society.

The second-place project, which was led by Ukrainian refugee Alisa Vysoky’s SAFEWAY team, developed a platform to connect Ukrainian women with volunteers and local social organizations around the world.

“We are proud of Elya’s initiative and the broad mobilization of developers to find solutions to help Ukrainians during this difficult time,” said Amiad Soto, CEO of Guesty. “As a company with a substantial part of its development team located in Ukraine, we have been mobilizing to help our employees from the first moment.”

Israeli high-tech companies Kaltura, Salesforce, Sid Israel - the Association for International Development, and the Israeli Council for Volunteering, all joined the hackathon event. The groups developed technologies developed aimed at assisting refugees suffering from anxiety, housing placement, and other issues brought onto them by the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are happy to expand assistance options to the significant number of refugees now scattered around the world," Soto concluded.



Tags ukraine refugees hi-tech refugees in israel Ukraine-Russia War
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by