Ukrainian refugees offered free medical services in Israel

Many Ukrainian refugees are not Jewish and therefore ineligible for access to universal healthcare in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 01:17
Ukraine refugees wait at stations close to the border (photo credit: AY Moldova)
Ukraine refugees wait at stations close to the border
(photo credit: AY Moldova)

Israel’s Terem emergency medicine clinics, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Shalain pharmacy will collaborate to provide free treatment to Ukrainian refugees who do not qualify to join a health fund as the Russian invasion of their homeland rages on. 

The new program is based on a partnership between the clinics. It intends to offer assistance and specificprescriptions for Teva drugs. In addition, the clinics will provide free of charge required tests andtreatments.

Many of those fleeing Ukraine for Israel are not Jewish, and thus not eligible for absorption under the Law of Return, which allows anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to the Jewish state.

As a result, these refugees are also ineligible for the many rights granted to Jewish refugees and asylum seekers – including access to universal healthcare.

Amalia Adler-Waxman, head of environment, society and corporate governance at Teva, said: "The complex physical and mental condition of the refugees from Ukraine, who were displaced from their homes at once, immediately aroused our desire to care and help. As part of Teva's humanitarian responsibility. The development of the unique program and the mobilization of all partners are intended to ensure the improvement of the quality of life and health of the disadvantaged population residing in Israel. Which are a significant target population of accessibility programs for Teva's drugs." 

Teva building in Kfar Saba (credit: SIVAN FARAGE) Teva building in Kfar Saba (credit: SIVAN FARAGE)

The initiative follows Teva's previous donation of approximately 27 million units of essential medicines recently delivered to refugees located within the borders of Ukraine. 

As of last month, approximately 5,000 new immigrants from Ukraine and other former Soviet countries had already arrived in Israel following the February 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Jewish Agency.



