A new study by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) and the Israel Innovation Authority examining the decline in the number of Israeli startups found a steep decline in the number of new advertising and social media companies, which is behind 70% of the drop in the number of startups in Israel.

Technological changes on the global level are assumed to be the cause for such a decline, with the demand for solutions in advertising and social media and, in turn, the number of new companies dropping – 70% of the decline in Israeli startups is attributed to a decline in new social media and advertising companies.

The report points to an alarming decline in new businesses in other sectors as well, due to the multiplicity of options available to potential entrepreneurs and the difficulty of competing for human capital with large multinational companies.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Startups are a critical source of high-risk breakthrough innovation. We attribute great importance to maintaining a balance of having growth and mature companies alongside Israel's need, as an innovation hub, to continue to diversify through new ventures that will lead to innovative technologies in new fields," Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said.

"It is our duty to continue tracking these trends and to nurture seed-stage startups in a wide range of developing sectors, to ensure the industry can continue to advance and develop for the benefit of the Israeli economy," he added.

The consistent decline in the establishment of new startups has been an ongoing concern in the Israeli high-tech industry since 2016.

Data from Start-Up Nation Central’s Finder innovation business platform shows an average annual decline of 14% in the establishment of new startups since 2016.

Data produced by the Innovation Authority, however, shows that this trend began two years earlier. Comparing Israeli numbers to global statistics on new startups shows a very similar trajectory, with a global average annual decline of 17% since 2016.

"The findings from this study indicate that the downturn in the number of startups incorporates two trends: a decline in entrepreneurship resulting from the maturation of the ecosystem and fierce competition for resources, particularly human capital; and a global shift in the 'hot' tech sectors that has led to a decline in the number of new companies in advertising and social media," Uri Gabai, CEO of SNPI said.

"At SNPI, we will continue to follow these industry trends and assess the policies needed to ensure the Israeli innovation ecosystem’s continued development," he added.

The report points to the importance of these trends, urging decision-makers to take notice of the decline in entrepreneurial ventures and to continue to track the number of new startups and their different sectors, placing special emphasis on sectors with high-risk technology.

However, the report also notes that the threshold that would require wide-scale government intervention has not yet been crossed.